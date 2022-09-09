 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Kelly Walsh offense finally gets in the end zone in victory over Cheyenne South

Kelly Walsh Home Opener

Kelly Walsh quarterback Gibson Sasser throws downfield in the Trojans' game against Rock Springs on Aug. 26 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Sasser ran for a touchdown and threw for another in Friday night's 17-7 homecoming victory over Cheyenne South.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

It took almost two-and-one-half games, but the Kelly Walsh offense finally found its way into the end zone. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser got the score with a 6-yard run with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first half of Friday night's homecoming game against Cheyenne South at Harry Geldien Stadium.

The Kelly Walsh defense made sure Sasser's touchdown held up, holding the Bison to 133 yards in a 17-7 victory for the Trojans' first victory of the season.

The game between two teams who entered the game at the bottom of the Class 4A defensive statistics proved to be a defensive battle for most of the first half.

Kelly Walsh junior Eric Whitley gave the Trojans some life with a 36-yard run around the end down to the South 31. The drive stalled four plays later, though, when Whitley was tackled one yard short of a first down.

South then put together a drive into KW territory with Jaylen Trujillo rushing for 19 yards and Santana Trujillo catching a 19-yard pass from Isaiah Hernandez before two incompletions and a 5-yard penalty pushed the Bison back. The drive ended at the KW 21 when Santana Trujillo was tackled after a 7-yard gain on fourth-and-8.

The Trojans opened their next drive with big runs by Whitley (27 yards) and sophomore Brant Blocker (50) to give them a first-and0goal at the South 2. But Kelly Walsh had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from junior Kadon Boyce for a 3-0 lead with 6:34 to play in the first half.

After forcing another South punt, the Trojans took over at the Bison 42. After an 18-yard run by Kadon Smith and a 9-yard loss by Whitley, Sasser took over. The senior rushed for 10 yards and then burst up the middle for 17 before scoring on a keeper the next play.

Osayas Garcia gave South (0-3) its best scoring opportunity late in the half when he returned a blocked Kelly Walsh punt to the KW 20. But three incompletions followed by Landon Walker's sack of Hernandez ended the half with the Bison still 25 yards from pay dirt.

The second half featured more defensive and missed opportunities until Sasser connected with junior Vance Broadway on a 20-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Whitley intercepted Hernandez on the next possession, but the Trojans gave the ball back to South and the Bison took advantage. Hernandez found a wide-open Robert Pountney for a 36-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7 with 5:55 to play.

South got the ball right back when Robert Campbell recovered a Blocker fumble, but KW defensive back Erich Hulshizer broke up a long pass on fourth down.

Kelly Walsh hosts Natrona County in the Oil Bowl next week; South hosts Gillette.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

