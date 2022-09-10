Kelly Walsh overcomes mistakes, shuts down Cheyenne South for 1st victory

After losing its first two games of the season by a combined score of 63-10, the Kelly Walsh football team needed a victory, no matter what it looked like. And that’s just what the Trojans got Friday night — on the scoreboard and visually — with a 17-7 victory against Cheyenne South at Harry Geldien Stadium.

“It was ugly at times, but we’ll take it at this point,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said.

Both teams struggled offensively out of the gate.

South (0-3) punted on its first two possessions and turned the ball over on downs on its third. Kelly Walsh (1-2) went three-and-out the first time it got the ball and failed to convert on a fourth down on its second.

The Trojans broke the scoreless tie on Kadon Boyce’s 25-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half. KW was in position to score its first offensive touchdown of the season after runs by junior Eric Whitley (50 yards) and sophomore Brant Blocker (27) gave the Trojans first-and-goal at the South 2-yard line. But the drive stalled thanks to a 5-yard penalty and a 4-yard loss on third down. KW was penalized 13 times for 115 yards.

Following another South punt — the Bison punted on five of their first seven possessions — Kelly Walsh finally got into the end zone on a 6-yard run up the middle from senior quarterback Gibson Sasser with 3:32 to play in the opening half.

“That was my first varsity rushing touchdown, so it felt really good,” Sasser said.

The Trojans were able to find success on the ground for the first time all season. Coming into the game Kelly Walsh had 55 rushing attempts for just 60 yards. Friday, Sasser and his stable of running backs rushed 38 times for 242 yards. Blocker led the way with 85 yards, with Whitley (46), senior Kaden Smith (44) and Boyce (35) also having productive nights.

“Our running backs ran really well,” stated Sasser, who added 41 rushing yards on nine carries. “And our line blocked really well on all our inside run plays.”

Sasser completed just 4 of 12 passes for 51 yards, but did throw a 20-yard touchdown to junior Vance Broadway on the first play of the fourth quarter. Still, Makelky was impressed with the growth in the Trojans’ passing game.

“The biggest improvement was in our pass protection,” he said. “We went from bad to decent enough. Those guys up front have made some strides and our quarterback made some good decisions with the football.”

Defensively, the Trojans made life difficult for South quarterback Isaiah Hernandez all night. The senior was sacked six times and finished with only 4 yards on 20 carries. He also completed just 4 of 21 passes for 61 yards with two interceptions. He did connect with a wide-open Robert Pountney on a 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 17-7, but was intercepted by Eric Hulshizer to end the Bison’s final drive.

“Other than that one blown coverage on a missed communication our defense played great,” Makelky said.

Unofficially, South rushed for just 54 yards on 35 carries and lost yardage on 14 plays.

“It was a team effort,” KW senior lineman Andrew Bessey said. “We never put our heads down and quit.”

The Trojans’ next opponent is a familiar one: Natrona County. Kelly Walsh hosts its crosstown rivals in the annual Oil Bowl next week. The Mustangs improved to 2-1 with a tough 14-10 victory at Cheyenne Central on Friday.

After finally breaking into the win column, the Trojans believe they’ll be ready.

“I think this win boosted our confidence tremendously,” Sasser said. “We just needed that one win to get it out of our system. I think we can only go up from here.”

Makelky is hoping that’s the case.

“We need some confidence because we’re not a bottom-level team,” he said. “So if we’re going to go and beat a next-level team, maybe even a couple levels up from (South), you’ve got to take care of business. You’ve got to do that when you’ve got a team like South at home if you’re going to win a big game next week against the guys across town.”