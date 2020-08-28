Kelly Walsh overwhelms Cheyenne South with first-half scoring barrage

Burkett scored his second TD from 6 yards out on Kelly Walsh’s first drive of the game, which consisted of just four plays and covered 30 yards after senior Korven Kaufmann gave the ball back to the Trojans with an interception. That pushed the score to 19-0 midway through the second quarter.

Senior Colin Boroz picked off Cheyenne South quarterback Braeden Hughes two plays later to once again set up the Trojans inside Bison territory. Walker then went to the air for the first time all night and connected with Boroz for a 24-yard gain. A touchdown pass to senior Caleb Cockrum on the next play was called back because of a holding penalty, but Kelly Walsh simply went back to the ground game for another score.

Kaufmann ran for 11 yards, Burkett added another 20 and Walker finished it off with a 6-yard run up the middle to make it 26-0 with 3:57 still to play in the opening quarter.

South then put together its first good drive of the game, moving from its own 26-yard line to the KW 42 before turning the ball over on downs.

It took Kelly Walsh just two plays to find the end zone as Kaufmann carried for 12 yards and Walker then threw a long strike to a wide-open Dom Jahr for a 53-yard touchdown and a 33-0 advantage to start the second quarter.