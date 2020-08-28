Kelly Walsh overwhelms Cheyenne South with first-half scoring barrage

It was a season opener like no other. And it was one the Kelly Walsh seniors won’t soon forget.
On the first play from scrimmage Friday against Cheyenne South, senior quarterback Trent Walker faked a handoff before taking the ball to the sidelines on his way to an 80-yard touchdown.
“He came up to me on the sidelines after that play,” Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky said. “And he asked me, ‘Man, did that happen? Or am I dreaming?’”
It was a dream game for the Trojans and a nightmare for the Bison. Kelly Walsh scored touchdown on its first seven possessions to build a 47-7 halftime lead in rolling to a convincing 54-14 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.
Turns out Walker’s long touchdown run was a sign of things to come for the Trojans.
Junior Cam Burkett, who finished with 177 yards and three touchdowns on just 6 carries, scored on a 99-yard run on the first play of Kelly Walsh’s next possession to make it 12-0 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“I couldn’t have done it without my line and my receivers,” Burkett admitted. “They blocked their butts off.”
Two plays. Two touchdowns. One hundred seventy-nine yards. Not a bad start.
“You couldn’t ask for a better start,” Makelky agreed. “But you also couldn’t ask for a better guy to make that big first play because Trent deserves it.”
Burkett scored his second TD from 6 yards out on Kelly Walsh’s first drive of the game, which consisted of just four plays and covered 30 yards after senior Korven Kaufmann gave the ball back to the Trojans with an interception. That pushed the score to 19-0 midway through the second quarter.
Senior Colin Boroz picked off Cheyenne South quarterback Braeden Hughes two plays later to once again set up the Trojans inside Bison territory. Walker then went to the air for the first time all night and connected with Boroz for a 24-yard gain. A touchdown pass to senior Caleb Cockrum on the next play was called back because of a holding penalty, but Kelly Walsh simply went back to the ground game for another score.
Kaufmann ran for 11 yards, Burkett added another 20 and Walker finished it off with a 6-yard run up the middle to make it 26-0 with 3:57 still to play in the opening quarter.
South then put together its first good drive of the game, moving from its own 26-yard line to the KW 42 before turning the ball over on downs.
It took Kelly Walsh just two plays to find the end zone as Kaufmann carried for 12 yards and Walker then threw a long strike to a wide-open Dom Jahr for a 53-yard touchdown and a 33-0 advantage to start the second quarter.
“I ran about 35-40 yards and their cornerback just kind of gave up on the play,” Jahr said. “I almost gave up on the play, too, but then I saw Trent crank his arm back and let it fly.”
South finally got on the scoreboard on its next possession as Hughes got to the outside and went untouched for an 80-yard touchdown.
The Trojans responded with a methodical eight-play drive capped by Kaufmann’s 6-yard TD run to extend the lead to 40-7. Burkett finished off the first-half barrage with a 35-yard touchdown.
Kelly Walsh got the running clock on its first possession of the second half on a 1-yard TD run from Boroz to make it 54-7 with 8:43 to play in the third quarter.
South added a late touchdown when Hughes connected with Santana Trujillo for a 19-yard score.
By then, Kelly Walsh had turned to its reserves as the starters earned some well-deserved rest on the sidelines.
Granted, it was only one game. And it was against a Cheyenne South team that lacks experience and size, but given that Wyoming is just one of 17 states to be playing high school football this fall, is was a perfect start.
“I’m just happy to have a season,” Burkett said. “I’ll do whatever it takes because I just want to play football. And I know how important this season is to our seniors.”
Kelly Walsh is now 10-0 all-time against South.
The competition will improve dramatically next week when the Trojans travel to Cheyenne to face Central at Riske Field. The Indians were locked in a tight battle with Natrona County late Friday.
“Next week it’s going to be ramped up 10-fold,” Makelky said, “especially with us being on the road.”
Kelly Walsh 54, Cheyenne South 14
Cheyenne South 0 7 7 - 14
Kelly Walsh:26 21 7 0 54
First Quarter
KW: Trent Walker 80 run (kick blocked), 11:47
KW: Cam Burkett 99 run (kick blocked), 8:46
KW: Burkett 6 run (Erich Hulshizer kick), 5:58
KW: Walker 6 run (Hulshizer kick), 3:57
SECOND QUARTER
KW: Dom Jahr 53 pass from Walker (Hulshizer kick), 11:47
CS: Braeden Hughes 80 run (Adrian Reynolds kick). 11:17
KW: Korven Kaufmann 6 run (Hulshizer kick), 8:22
KW: Burkett 35 run (Hulshizer kick), 6:54
THIRD QUARTER
KW: Colin Boroz 1 run (Hulshizer kick), 8:43
CS: Santana Trujillo 19 pass from Hughes (Reynolds kick), 1:10
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!