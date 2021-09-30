Kelly Walsh pits its running attack against Thunder Basin's passing game

There won’t be any secrets when Kelly Walsh travels to Gillette for Friday night’s Class 4A football clash against Thunder Basin. The Trojans want to control the clock with their running game while the pass-happy Bolts want to turn the game into a track meet.
Kelly Walsh (3-2) has 4A’s No. 2 running attack (223.0 rushing yards per game) and the classification’s leading rusher in senior Cam Burkett, who has 65 carries for 540 yards and five touchdowns. In last week’s win over Laramie, Burkett rushed for 277 yards and scored three TDs on 21 attempts.
“He’s big and he’s strong and we have to know where he is at all times,” Thunder Basin head coach Trent Pikula said. “We have to find a way to contain him and make other guys beat us. And it starts with our front seven.”
Opponents are averaging 168.0 rushing yards per game against the Bolts, but they also are tied for the lead in 4A with 33 tackles for loss and are second with 12 sacks.
On the other side of the ball, No. 3 Thunder Basin (4-1) leads 4A with 215.0 passing yards per game. Second-year starting quarterback Ryan Baker has completed 81 of 148 passes for 1,056 yards with 12 TDs and just four interceptions.
“I wouldn’t say they want to throw the ball,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said. “They do throw the ball and they’re dang good at it. Tempo and pace is part of it, too. They want to go fast and have lots of possessions. We would rather put some pressure on and be efficient with fewer possessions.”
Fewer possessions but longer drives, along with Burkett’s ability to score from distance – he had touchdown runs of 69 and 62 yards against Laramie – have been the Trojans’ formula for success this season. In KW’s three wins, it has averaged 304 rushing yards per game; in its two losses the average is 101 yards per game.
While Burkett gets the accolades, Makelky credits the guys up front for allowing that to happen.
“This is the best offensive line we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said. “There’s a guy getting good stats behind them, but we’ve had good backs before.
“We know we have to run the ball and not put too much pressure on our sophomore quarterback.”
Eric Whitley, who had played sparingly through the first four games, got his first start behind center last week as senior Hunter Mogen shifted to wide receiver. Junior Gibson Sasser came on in relief of Whitley in the win over the Plainsmen.
“We do have options at quarterback,” Makelky admitted. “We didn’t ask a lot of Whitley last week, but he was on a short leash and we didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on him.
“You have a good line. You have the best back in the state. You don’t need to come in and win the game. You need to be a point guard who distributes the ball and makes good decisions.”
Baker, a senior who led the Bolts to the state championship game last season, has been making good decisions all year. He threw for 316 yards and four TDs in last week’s 61-15 victory against rival Gillette and also had three TD tosses in a season-opening comeback win over defending state champ Cheyenne East.
“When it comes to making decisions he’s one of the best in 4A,” Makelky said. “He doesn’t throw a bad ball and he doesn’t take big risks with the football. We have to get a strip, get a sack, put some pressure on him. We’re going to do a few things different this week, because sitting back and letting him throw is not going to work for us.”
Baker has multiple options at the skill positions in seniors Isaiah Haliburton (400 rushing yards, six rushing TDs); and wide receivers Cade Ayers and Kayden LaFramboise, who have combined for 41 catches and seven touchdowns.
Thunder Basin, which has played in the last two state championship games but returned just two starters from last year, is once again fighting for homefield advantage in the playoffs.
“These kids have been a part of this program so they understand the expectations,” Pikula said. “We had some good athletes who were just untested at the varsity level. Now I think they’ve taken on their own identity and made this their team.”
