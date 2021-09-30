Kelly Walsh pits its running attack against Thunder Basin's passing game

There won’t be any secrets when Kelly Walsh travels to Gillette for Friday night’s Class 4A football clash against Thunder Basin. The Trojans want to control the clock with their running game while the pass-happy Bolts want to turn the game into a track meet.

Kelly Walsh (3-2) has 4A’s No. 2 running attack (223.0 rushing yards per game) and the classification’s leading rusher in senior Cam Burkett, who has 65 carries for 540 yards and five touchdowns. In last week’s win over Laramie, Burkett rushed for 277 yards and scored three TDs on 21 attempts.

“He’s big and he’s strong and we have to know where he is at all times,” Thunder Basin head coach Trent Pikula said. “We have to find a way to contain him and make other guys beat us. And it starts with our front seven.”

Opponents are averaging 168.0 rushing yards per game against the Bolts, but they also are tied for the lead in 4A with 33 tackles for loss and are second with 12 sacks.

On the other side of the ball, No. 3 Thunder Basin (4-1) leads 4A with 215.0 passing yards per game. Second-year starting quarterback Ryan Baker has completed 81 of 148 passes for 1,056 yards with 12 TDs and just four interceptions.