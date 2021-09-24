 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh rallies past Laramie; Natrona County loses at Rock Springs
PREP FOOTBALL

Kelly Walsh rallies past Laramie; Natrona County loses at Rock Springs

Oil Bowl

Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett looks for an opening in the Natrona County defense during the Oil Bowl on Sept. 17 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, for the Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh bounced back from last week's Oil Bowl loss to Natrona County on Friday, while the Mustangs came up short in Rock Springs.

The Trojans (3-2) found itself trailing winless Laramie 10-0 in the second quarter before scoring 34 consecutive points and holding on for a 34-24 homecoming victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Senior Cam Burkett got Kelly Walsh on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run to pull the Trojans within 10-7 at the half. KW took the lead for good on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Burkett broke free for a 69-yard TD.

Ayden Adsit made it 21-10 with a 20-yard pick-six and another long scoring run from Burkett, this one from 62 yards, extended the lead to 28-10. The Trojans' final TD came on a 38-yard pass from junior Gibson Sasser to senior Jordan Jackson.

Laramie had two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Ben Malone to account for the final score.

Kelly Walsh travels to Gillette next week to take on Thunder Basin, which improved to 4-1 with a 61-15 rout of the Camels.

At Rock Springs, No. 3 Natrona County dropped a 17-14 decision to the second-ranked Tigers.

The Mustangs (3-2) struck first when Tyler Hill threw a screen pass to Luke Spencer, who took it 75 yards to the end zone.

Rock Springs (4-1) came back in the second quarter with two long touchdown passes to Andrew Skorcz, a 53-yarder from Brock Bider and a 52-yarder from Tommy Faigl, to lead 14-7 at the half.

NC tied the game in the third on a 3-yard scoring run from Wyatt Powell.

Rock Springs' Jeff Hyatt kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs drove to midfield in the final minutes, but back-to-back 15-yard penalties pushed them back to their own 23. A fourth-down pass to Preston Hytrek came up 10 yards short of the sticks.

Natrona County will look to get back on track next week at Sheridan, which suffered its first loss of the season, 24-21 at Cheyenne East.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

