Kelly Walsh rallies past Laramie; Natrona County loses at Rock Springs

Kelly Walsh bounced back from last week's Oil Bowl loss to Natrona County on Friday, while the Mustangs came up short in Rock Springs.

The Trojans (3-2) found itself trailing winless Laramie 10-0 in the second quarter before scoring 34 consecutive points and holding on for a 34-24 homecoming victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Senior Cam Burkett got Kelly Walsh on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run to pull the Trojans within 10-7 at the half. KW took the lead for good on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Burkett broke free for a 69-yard TD.

Ayden Adsit made it 21-10 with a 20-yard pick-six and another long scoring run from Burkett, this one from 62 yards, extended the lead to 28-10. The Trojans' final TD came on a 38-yard pass from junior Gibson Sasser to senior Jordan Jackson.

Laramie had two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Ben Malone to account for the final score.

Kelly Walsh travels to Gillette next week to take on Thunder Basin, which improved to 4-1 with a 61-15 rout of the Camels.

At Rock Springs, No. 3 Natrona County dropped a 17-14 decision to the second-ranked Tigers.