Kelly Walsh routs South; Natrona County shuts out Central in football openers

Kelly Walsh scored early and often. Natrona County scored early and then let its defense do the rest. The end results were season-opening victories for both the Trojans and the Mustangs on Friday night in Cheyenne.
Kelly Walsh needed just three offensive plays to build a 21-0 lead on Cheyenne South on its way to a 70-14 rout of the Bison. On the other side of town, Natrona County limited Cheyenne Central to 128 total yards in its 22-0 victory.
KW got on the board first when Jordan Jackson returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown on South's second play from scrimmage. After Landon Pepple recovered a fumble on the next possession, the Trojans scored two plays later on Jackson's 25-yard run. One play after the Bison punted, Cam Burkett hauled in a pass from Hunter Mogen for an 89-yard TD and a 21-0 advantage with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Following an Erich Hulshizer interception, Burkett scored from 7 yards out. The senior scored his third TD of the half on a 40-yard pass from backup quarterback Gibson Sasser as the Trojans took a 35-6 lead into the halftime locker room.
KW continued to spread things around in the second half with reserve QB Eric Whitley scoring on a 13-yard run, Pepple forcing a fumble and returning it 30 yards for a TD, Lane Johnson scoring on a 35-yard run and Ryker Spiegelberg capping the onslaught with scoring runs of 1 and 15 yards.
***
The Mustangs led 9-0 at the half and added touchdown runs by Kaeden Wilcox and backup quarterback Wyatt Powell in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak to Central.
Natrona County senior QB Tyler Hill connected with Breckin McClintock for a 22-yard score to get things started and freshman Rogan Potter added a 27-yard field goal just before the half.
Central had a chance to get right back in the game when it recovered a Natrona County fumble on the second-half kickoff, but the Mustangs defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-2 from the 18. NC then put together a 12-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 14-yard scoring run from Wilcox, who had fumbled at the goal line in the first half.
The Indians took the ensuing kickoff and drove to the NC 1, but fumbled on the next play late in the third quarter.
Following an interception by Billy Brenton in the fourth quarter, Powell led a ground attack that covered 53 yards in 8 plays, putting the game out of reach on Powell's 4-yard score with 4:56 remaining.
Natrona County finished with 342 total yards while holding Central to just 128 -- 32 yards rushing, 96 passing. Hill rushed 10 times for 44 yards and completed 11 of 14 passes for 184 yards and a TD. Powell rushed for 41 yards and McClintock finished with five catches for 102 yards.
Both the Mustangs and Trojans return home next week, with NC hosting Cheyenne East and KW taking on Central.
In other 4A games Friday, Thunder Basin rallied from a 28-0 deficit to defeat East 39-34, Sheridan pitched a 57-0 shutout at Laramie and Rock Springs rolled to a 56-8 home victory over Gillette.