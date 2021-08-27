Kelly Walsh routs South; Natrona County shuts out Central in football openers

Kelly Walsh scored early and often. Natrona County scored early and then let its defense do the rest. The end results were season-opening victories for both the Trojans and the Mustangs on Friday night in Cheyenne.

Kelly Walsh needed just three offensive plays to build a 21-0 lead on Cheyenne South on its way to a 70-14 rout of the Bison. On the other side of town, Natrona County limited Cheyenne Central to 128 total yards in its 22-0 victory.

KW got on the board first when Jordan Jackson returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown on South's second play from scrimmage. After Landon Pepple recovered a fumble on the next possession, the Trojans scored two plays later on Jackson's 25-yard run. One play after the Bison punted, Cam Burkett hauled in a pass from Hunter Mogen for an 89-yard TD and a 21-0 advantage with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Following an Erich Hulshizer interception, Burkett scored from 7 yards out. The senior scored his third TD of the half on a 40-yard pass from backup quarterback Gibson Sasser as the Trojans took a 35-6 lead into the halftime locker room.