 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Walsh suffers first loss of season as Rock Springs shuts out Trojans
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | ROCK SPRINGS 52, KELLY WALSH 0

Kelly Walsh suffers first loss of season as Rock Springs shuts out Trojans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Springs Bider pass vs Thunder Basin

Rock Springs quarterback Brock Bider throws under pressure from Thunder Basin's Caden Randall during their game Sept. 3 at Thunder Basin Stadium in Gillette. Bider had four TD passes and ran fro two scores in the Tigers' 52-0 shutout of Kelly Walsh on Friday night.

 Mike Moore, Gillette News Record

Kelly Walsh came into Friday night's game at Rock Springs looking for its first 3-0 start in 15 years. Instead, the Trojans were left looking for answers on both sides of the ball as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 52-0 shutout victory.

Rock Springs senior quarterback Brock Bider threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Tigers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Bider connected with Andrew Skorcz on a 14-yard touchdown to open the scoring and added an 18-yard scoring strike to Isaac Schoenfeld and an 18-yard TD run to give Rock Springs a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Bider added two more TD tosses -- an 18-yarder to Cadon Shaklee and a 15-yarder to Skorcz -- and a 1-yard scoring run in the second half.

Dylan Coburn had a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jeff Hyatt capped the scoring with a 32-yard field goal in the fourth.

Kelly Walsh was forced to play without standout senior running back/linebacker Cam Burkett, who was injured at the end of last week's victory over Cheyenne Central. Burkett was the Trojans' leading rusher and receiver entering the game.

The Trojans will hope to bounce back next week when they face crosstown rival Natrona County in the annual Oil Bowl. The Mustangs improved to 2-1 with a 45-0 shutout of Laramie.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, heads to Sheridan to take on the undefeated Broncs in a battle for Class 4A supremacy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News