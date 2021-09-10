Kelly Walsh suffers first loss of season as Rock Springs shuts out Trojans

Kelly Walsh came into Friday night's game at Rock Springs looking for its first 3-0 start in 15 years. Instead, the Trojans were left looking for answers on both sides of the ball as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 52-0 shutout victory.

Rock Springs senior quarterback Brock Bider threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Tigers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

Bider connected with Andrew Skorcz on a 14-yard touchdown to open the scoring and added an 18-yard scoring strike to Isaac Schoenfeld and an 18-yard TD run to give Rock Springs a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Bider added two more TD tosses -- an 18-yarder to Cadon Shaklee and a 15-yarder to Skorcz -- and a 1-yard scoring run in the second half.

Dylan Coburn had a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jeff Hyatt capped the scoring with a 32-yard field goal in the fourth.

Kelly Walsh was forced to play without standout senior running back/linebacker Cam Burkett, who was injured at the end of last week's victory over Cheyenne Central. Burkett was the Trojans' leading rusher and receiver entering the game.