Kelly Walsh suffers first loss of season as Rock Springs shuts out Trojans

Kelly Walsh came into Friday night's game at Rock Springs looking for its first 3-0 start in 15 years. Instead, the Trojans were left looking for answers on both sides of the ball as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 52-0 shutout victory.
Rock Springs senior quarterback Brock Bider threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Tigers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
Bider connected with Andrew Skorcz on a 14-yard touchdown to open the scoring and added an 18-yard scoring strike to Isaac Schoenfeld and an 18-yard TD run to give Rock Springs a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Bider added two more TD tosses -- an 18-yarder to Cadon Shaklee and a 15-yarder to Skorcz -- and a 1-yard scoring run in the second half.
Dylan Coburn had a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jeff Hyatt capped the scoring with a 32-yard field goal in the fourth.
Kelly Walsh was forced to play without standout senior running back/linebacker Cam Burkett, who was injured at the end of last week's victory over Cheyenne Central. Burkett was the Trojans' leading rusher and receiver entering the game.
The Trojans will hope to bounce back next week when they face crosstown rival Natrona County in the annual Oil Bowl. The Mustangs improved to 2-1 with a 45-0 shutout of Laramie.