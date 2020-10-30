Kelly Walsh upsets Central to advance to semis; Bolts rally to beat Mustangs

Kelly Walsh picked a good time to put together its best game of the season. The Trojans, who entered the Class 4A state football playoffs as the No. 7 seed, built a 28-0 lead and held on for a 28-14 victory over No. 2 Cheyenne Central on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
After a scoreless first quarter, Kelly Walsh (5-5) found the end zone when senior quarterback Trenton Walker connected with senior receiver Dom Jahr for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The KW defense forced a turnover on downs and the Trojans offense put together a time-consuming drive to make it 14-0. Walker and junior running back Cam Burkett did most of the damage on the ground, with Burkett punching it in from 3 yards out with just over 4 minutes remaining in the half.
Burkett added another short scoring run in the third quarter and Walker pushed the advantage to 28-0 with a 1-yard plunge early in the final frame.
Central (7-3) finally found some offense in the fourth quarter as Andrew Cummins had touchdown passes of 10 yards to Brady Storebo and 28 yards to Nathaniel Talich to cut the lead in half with 6:54 to play. The Indians got the ball back after forcing a Kelly Walsh punt, but the Trojans intercepted Cummins and were able to run out the clock.
With the victory, Kelly Walsh advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. The Trojans will take on No. 3 Thunder Basin, which rallied for a controversial 19-14 victory over Natrona County on Friday.
The Mustangs led 14-0 at the half on touchdown runs from Braxton Bundy and Avery Cox.
The Bolts (8-2) finally got on the scoreboard on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Baker to Jaxon Pikula on their first offensive play of the third quarter, but Thunder Basin missed the extra point. A 3-yard run from Hayden Lunberg made it 14-13 late in the third.
Late in the fourth quarter, a 33-yard pass from Baker to Ty Myers moved the ball to the Mustangs' 2. But NC head coach Steve Harshman argued that the Bolts should have been penalized for having 12 players on the field -- which video seemed to confirm -- and, not only did the play stand, but Harshman was flagged for unsporstmanlike conduct.
Three plays later the Bolts were stopped at the 1 but a roughing-the-passer penalty gave Thunder Basin a fresh set of downs and Baker scored on a QB sneak on the next play for the final score.
The Mustangs got the ball back with a chance to drive down the field, but senior quarterback Harrison Taubert, who was playing his first game in over a month, was sacked twice and his final pass fell incomplete.
