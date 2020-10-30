Kelly Walsh upsets Central to advance to semis; Bolts rally to beat Mustangs

Kelly Walsh picked a good time to put together its best game of the season. The Trojans, who entered the Class 4A state football playoffs as the No. 7 seed, built a 28-0 lead and held on for a 28-14 victory over No. 2 Cheyenne Central on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne.

After a scoreless first quarter, Kelly Walsh (5-5) found the end zone when senior quarterback Trenton Walker connected with senior receiver Dom Jahr for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The KW defense forced a turnover on downs and the Trojans offense put together a time-consuming drive to make it 14-0. Walker and junior running back Cam Burkett did most of the damage on the ground, with Burkett punching it in from 3 yards out with just over 4 minutes remaining in the half.

Burkett added another short scoring run in the third quarter and Walker pushed the advantage to 28-0 with a 1-yard plunge early in the final frame.

Central (7-3) finally found some offense in the fourth quarter as Andrew Cummins had touchdown passes of 10 yards to Brady Storebo and 28 yards to Nathaniel Talich to cut the lead in half with 6:54 to play. The Indians got the ball back after forcing a Kelly Walsh punt, but the Trojans intercepted Cummins and were able to run out the clock.