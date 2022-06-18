Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett, Southeast's Jordan Stoddard win Milward Simpson Awards

Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett and Southeast's Jordan Stoddard were named the winners of the prestigious Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Awards on Saturday in Cody.

Burkett, who earned all-state recognition for the Trojans in football, indoor track and outdoor track, joins 1981 recipient Allyn Griffin as the only winners from Kelly Walsh. Stoddard is the first winner from Southeast.

Burkett led Kelly Walsh in rushing his last three years and finished the 2021 season with 1,652 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.

It was in track and field, though, where Burkett left his biggest mark. At last month's Wyoming State High School Class 4A Track & Field Championships he set an all-class record in the shot put with a throw of 65 feet, 10.25 inches to defend his state title.

Stoddard was a two-time all-state volleyball player for the Cyclones and earned all-state recognition four times in indoor track and three times during the outdoor season.

She won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and the high jump at the Class 1A state championships last month. Also in the outdoor season Stoddard won both the high jump title as a freshman and the long jump and the high jump last year. During the indoor season she was a three-time state high jump champion competing for Cheyenne Central and Torrington and won the long jump title this season.

Stoddard will attend South Dakota State on a track scholarship; Burkett will throw at the University of Wyoming.

Other nominees for the boys award were Wheatland's Kade Preuit, Sheridan's Carter McComb and Texas Tanner and Lander's Jonny Kulow. The girls nominees were Laramie's Alexis Stucky, Lyman's Brice Hansen, Lander's Demi Stauffenberg and Natrona County's Alesha Lane.

