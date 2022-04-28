Kelly Walsh's Cameron Burkett will throw shot put, discus at University of Wyoming

Cameron Burkett entered the track and field season with a pretty good idea his athletic career wouldn’t end when he graduated from Kelly Walsh in May. A two-time Class 4A all-state selection in football and the defending state champ in the shot put, Burkett figured to have options.

Figuring out what sport he wanted to continue playing at the next level, however, wasn’t an easy choice.

“I really wanted to play football in college,” Burkett said last week at the NC Invite, “but then I realized I had more of a passion for track.”

So Burkett, who had offers to play running back at Chadron State College, Carroll College and Montana Tech as well as an offer to be a preferred walk-on at linebacker at the University of Wyoming, recently committed to UW to compete in the throwing events.

He currently holds the school record in both the indoor shot at 59 feet, 6.5 inches and the outdoor shot at 61-01. His best mark in the discus is 145-05. At the Gary Benson Invite in Sheridan on Tuesday, Burkett won the shot with a toss of 58-02 and finished third in the discus with a throw of 141-07.

With the state meet just three weeks away at KW’s Harry Geldien Stadium, Burkett feels like his best marks are ahead of him.

“This outdoor season started slow, but it’s better than I started last year,” he said. “I’m not happy with where I’m at right now, but I’m happy that I’m slowly moving up. The mark that I want to hit for shot is around 65 feet and the mark for discus is around 160 (feet).”

Kelly Walsh throws coach Chase Olsen is confident Burkett can reach those marks. He points to the strides Burkett has made just in the past year as proof to his commitment to getting better.

“Obviously, he’s a physical freak,” Olsen said of the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Burkett, “so that helps. But I think more just mentally and approaching it professionally as far as breaking down what’s good, what’s bad, what do I need to work on. And mentally, just not psyching himself out.

“I think shot and discus get a bad rap that it’s just big dudes throwing stuff,” Olsen added. “But the best throwers are the best athletes. Cam makes it look easy.”

Burkett is obviously more than just a “big dude throwing stuff.” After winning the shot put at the NC Invite, Burkett ran the anchor leg on the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay team. He did the same at last year’s state meet to help KW win gold.

On the football field, Burkett was just as impressive. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Trojans despite facing defenses designed to stop the run. He also was one of Kelly Walsh’s primary receiving targets and returned kickoffs. Although Burkett is scheduled to play in this summer’s Shrine Bowl, he finished his Kelly Walsh football career with nearly 4,300 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns.

Once the football season ended, Burkett turned his attention back to throwing stuff.

He finished second behind Sheridan senior Texas Tanner in the shot at the state indoor meet. Tanner’s winning toss was 58-10; Burkett finished second with a mark of 58-07.5.

While Burkett and the rest of the state are currently chasing Tanner in the discus – he went 199-09 at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota, earlier this month – the 4A shot put competition looks to be a battle between Burkett, Tanner and Evanston’s Payton Vernon.

Burkett welcomes the competition. Last year he had his two best throws of the season in both shot and discus at the state meet. And he’s had almost 12 months to get better.

“I feel more powerful than I did last year,” Burkett admitted. “My technique in the shot is basically the same, but I am trying to get my foot more under me so I can get more power. The discus just feels way nicer. I don’t know what happened over the season, but my spin seems way better than it did last year. I feel more comfortable in the discus and I think that’s what’s making it easier to throw.”

Burkett knows his time at Kelly Walsh is coming to a close, so he’s going to make the best of his last month in high school. And he’ll walk away with no regrets.

“I really like everything I did here,” he said. “If I could do it again I would. I just love spending time with my friends in track, so it’s kind of sad that it’s going to end, but it’s got to end sometime.”

The next chapter will begin in Laramie this fall when Burkett dons the Cowboys’ brown and gold. Olsen, for one, can’t wait to see what his star pupil does at the next level.

“Once he gets to college and starts doing some weight throw and hammer throw, and really fine-tunes his technique, he’ll be a stud,” Olsen said with a smile.

