PREP FOOTBALL

Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg signs to play football at Black Hills State

Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh senior Chase Ortberg signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Black Hills State.

Ortberg finished the season with 47 tackles (23 solo, 24 assisted) for the Trojans last year. KW went 3-7, losing to Rock Springs in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Ortberg is also an accomplished hurdler for Kelly Walsh. He placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles at the state indoor meet last month and was sixth in the 110 hurdles at last year's state outdoor championships.

