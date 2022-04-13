Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg signs to play football at Black Hills State

Ortberg finished the season with 47 tackles (23 solo, 24 assisted) for the Trojans last year. KW went 3-7, losing to Rock Springs in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Ortberg is also an accomplished hurdler for Kelly Walsh. He placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles at the state indoor meet last month and was sixth in the 110 hurdles at last year's state outdoor championships.