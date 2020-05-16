Kelly Walsh's Emory Yoosook is ready for next chapter at Chadron State

Yoosook will do just that in the fall. He has signed to continue his track and field career at Chadron State College, where he’ll compete in long jump and run sprints for the Eagles.

Recently retired Kelly Walsh track and field coach Bryan Coventry isn’t surprised that Yoosook found a home at the next level.

“I think we all knew Emory would blossom into what he has become,” Coventry said. “He was a little thinner and a little more wide-eyed when he was a freshman, but by the time he was a sophomore he was a focused and much stronger athlete. And in his junior year he became a clutch performer for Kelly Walsh.

“It’s a combination of maturity, hard work in the weight room and at practice and a will to be the best.”

Even though Coventry didn’t get a chance to coach Yoosook during his final track and field campaign, the memories of what Yoosook did last year at state and at the Simplot Games this year will stay with him.

“One of the great things about Emory is he never shied away from any competition,” Coventry recalled, “whether it be in Wyoming or in the national spotlight. And with his demeanor and his calm and cool attitude he proved that he could compete with anybody at any level.