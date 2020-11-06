Kelly Walsh's playoff run ends with semifinal loss to Thunder Basin

Kelly Walsh got the quick start it wanted, but it was all downhill after that as Thunder Basin rolled to a 55-14 Class 4A semifinal victory Friday in Gillette.
The Trojans jumped out to a 7-0 lead when senior quarterback Trenton Walker connected with junior running back Cam Burkett for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening possession. Erich Hulshizer's extra point gave Kelly Walsh a 7-0 lead just 70 seconds into the contest.
Kelly Walsh (5-6) maintained that advantage through the first quarter, but Thunder Basin running back Jaxon Pikula scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-all. The Trojans fumbled the ball on their next possession and the Bolts made them pay as Garner Gauthier's 39-yard field goal split the uprights.
Thunder Basin (9-2) added a 2-yard scoring run from Hunter Lunberg to push the lead to 17-7 and dialed up a trick play to reach the end zone again late in the first half. Wide receiver Andre Felton got the ball on a reverse before planting and throwing downfield to quarterback Ryan Baker, who went 67 yards for the touchdown to give the Bolts a 24-7 halftime lead.
Kelly Walsh actually recovered an onside kick to start the second half, but Dylan Catlin picked off a Walker pass and Hayden Lunberg capped the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown. Walker was sacked and fumbled on the Trojans' next possession and Thunder Basin once again made KW pay as Baker found tight end Dyse Shepherd for a 25-yard score to push the advantage to 38-7.
Gauthier added a 42-yard field goal and, after another Kelly Walsh fumble, Hayden Lunberg scored his second short TD. Burkett finally ended the Bolts' 48-0 scoring blitz with a 1-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.
Hayden Lunberg scored on a 1-yard run to start the fourth quarter and cap the scoring.
Thunder Basin will play at top-ranked Cheyenne East next week in the state championship game. East moved into the title game with a 31-21 victory over Sheridan.
