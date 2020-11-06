Kelly Walsh's playoff run ends with semifinal loss to Thunder Basin

Kelly Walsh got the quick start it wanted, but it was all downhill after that as Thunder Basin rolled to a 55-14 Class 4A semifinal victory Friday in Gillette.

The Trojans jumped out to a 7-0 lead when senior quarterback Trenton Walker connected with junior running back Cam Burkett for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening possession. Erich Hulshizer's extra point gave Kelly Walsh a 7-0 lead just 70 seconds into the contest.

Kelly Walsh (5-6) maintained that advantage through the first quarter, but Thunder Basin running back Jaxon Pikula scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-all. The Trojans fumbled the ball on their next possession and the Bolts made them pay as Garner Gauthier's 39-yard field goal split the uprights.

Thunder Basin (9-2) added a 2-yard scoring run from Hunter Lunberg to push the lead to 17-7 and dialed up a trick play to reach the end zone again late in the first half. Wide receiver Andre Felton got the ball on a reverse before planting and throwing downfield to quarterback Ryan Baker, who went 67 yards for the touchdown to give the Bolts a 24-7 halftime lead.