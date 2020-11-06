 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh's playoff run ends with semifinal loss to Thunder Basin
KELLY WALSH FOOTBALL

Kelly Walsh's playoff run ends with semifinal loss to Thunder Basin

KW v TB football

Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett is brought down by a Thunder Basin defender during their game earlier this season at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Thunder Basin advanced to the state championship game with a 55-14 victory over the Trojans on Friday in Gillette.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh got the quick start it wanted, but it was all downhill after that as Thunder Basin rolled to a 55-14 Class 4A semifinal victory Friday in Gillette.

The Trojans jumped out to a 7-0 lead when senior quarterback Trenton Walker connected with junior running back Cam Burkett for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening possession. Erich Hulshizer's extra point gave Kelly Walsh a 7-0 lead just 70 seconds into the contest.

Kelly Walsh (5-6) maintained that advantage through the first quarter, but Thunder Basin running back Jaxon Pikula scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-all. The Trojans fumbled the ball on their next possession and the Bolts made them pay as Garner Gauthier's 39-yard field goal split the uprights.

Thunder Basin (9-2) added a 2-yard scoring run from Hunter Lunberg to push the lead to 17-7 and dialed up a trick play to reach the end zone again late in the first half. Wide receiver Andre Felton got the ball on a reverse before planting and throwing downfield to quarterback Ryan Baker, who went 67 yards for the touchdown to give the Bolts a 24-7 halftime lead.

Kelly Walsh actually recovered an onside kick to start the second half, but Dylan Catlin picked off a Walker pass and Hayden Lunberg capped the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown. Walker was sacked and fumbled on the Trojans' next possession and Thunder Basin once again made KW pay as Baker found tight end Dyse Shepherd for a 25-yard score to push the advantage to 38-7.

Gauthier added a 42-yard field goal and, after another Kelly Walsh fumble, Hayden Lunberg scored his second short TD. Burkett finally ended the Bolts' 48-0 scoring blitz with a 1-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.

Hayden Lunberg scored on a 1-yard run to start the fourth quarter and cap the scoring.

Thunder Basin will play at top-ranked Cheyenne East next week in the state championship game. East moved into the title game with a 31-21 victory over Sheridan.

