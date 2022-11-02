 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Kevin Cuthbertson steps down as Green River head football coach

Kevin Cuthbertson's three-year stint as the head football coach at Green River ended shortly after the Wolves' final game of the season -- a 44-7 loss to Evanston. Cuthbertson's resignation was first reported by wyoming-football.com.

In three seasons under Cuthbertson, Green River was 4-21, including a 2-7 record overall and a 1-4 mark in the Class 3A West Conference this year.

The Wolves haven't qualified for the playoffs since reaching the state semifinals in 2017.

Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley stated in a press release that Green River's search for a new coach would begin immediately, "with no set date on when a final selection will be made."

