KW's Dom Gray, Esaias Spillane sign to play football at Chadron State
PREP FOOTBALL

KW's Dom Gray, Esaias Spillane sign to play football at Chadron State

KW v TB football

Kelly Walsh's Esaias Spillane runs for yardage during the Trojans' game against Thunder Basin on Oct. 2, 2020 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh's Dom Gray and Esaias Spillane both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Chadron State College.

Spillane led the Trojans in defensive points (139) and tackles (68) this past season and had two interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries from his cornerback position. He also averaged 22.3 yards on kickoff returns and 21.5 yards on punt returns.

Gray, who played offensive and defensive line, finished third on the team with 52 tackles while leading the Trojans with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also finished fifth at 220 pounds at the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday.

Spillane and Gray join two other in-state student-athletes -- Remington Ferree from Thermopolis and Scott O'Dell from Thunder Basin -- who signed with Chadron State last month.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

