KW's Dom Gray, Esaias Spillane sign to play football at Chadron State

Kelly Walsh's Dom Gray and Esaias Spillane both signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Chadron State College.

Spillane led the Trojans in defensive points (139) and tackles (68) this past season and had two interceptions, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries from his cornerback position. He also averaged 22.3 yards on kickoff returns and 21.5 yards on punt returns.

Gray, who played offensive and defensive line, finished third on the team with 52 tackles while leading the Trojans with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also finished fifth at 220 pounds at the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday.

Spillane and Gray join two other in-state student-athletes -- Remington Ferree from Thermopolis and Scott O'Dell from Thunder Basin -- who signed with Chadron State last month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.