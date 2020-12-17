Laramie football coach Clint Reed resigns after four seasons

Clint Reed stepped down as the Laramie head football coach on Wednesday. As first reported by Laramie's KOWB radio, Laramie High School activities director Ron Wagner and Albany County School District No. 1 released joint statements Thursday morning that Reed was resigning his position.

Reed coached the Plainsmen for four years (2017-20), finishing with a 10-28 record and leading them to the playoffs in three of his four seasons. However, Reed was 0-3 in the postseason, including a 49-7 loss to eventual state champion Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals this year.

Reed was the sixth head coach of the Plainsmen since 2003. Laramie has won 16 state titles overall, but the last one was in 1994. Laramie hasn't won a playoff game since 2000 and has lost 11 consecutive playoff games.

According to WyoSports,net, a search for a new coach will begin after the first of the year.

