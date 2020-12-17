 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laramie football coach Clint Reed resigns after four seasons
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Laramie football coach Clint Reed resigns after four seasons

{{featured_button_text}}
Laramie

Laramie

Clint Reed stepped down as the Laramie head football coach on Wednesday. As first reported by Laramie's KOWB radio, Laramie High School activities director Ron Wagner and Albany County School District No. 1 released joint statements Thursday morning that Reed was resigning his position.

Reed coached the Plainsmen for four years (2017-20), finishing with a 10-28 record and leading them to the playoffs in three of his four seasons. However, Reed was 0-3 in the postseason, including a 49-7 loss to eventual state champion Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals this year.

Reed was the sixth head coach of the Plainsmen since 2003. Laramie has won 16 state titles overall, but the last one was in 1994. Laramie hasn't won a playoff game since 2000 and has lost 11 consecutive playoff games.

According to WyoSports,net, a search for a new coach will begin after the first of the year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News