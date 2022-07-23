 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Larry Yeradi steps down as Wright head football coach after 27 seasons

WrightButton.jpg

Larry Yeradi, who spent the last 27 years (1995-2021) as the head football coach at Wright, will no longer lead the Panthers on the gridiron. As first reported by wyoming-football.com, former Wright offensive line coach Adam Shankle will take over for Yeradi.

Yeradi went 93-139 with the Panthers, including a 4-5 record last year when they lost to eventual state champion Shoshoni in the Class 1A/9-man quarterfinals. Wright qualified for the playoffs 17 times under Yeradi, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2005 when it was defeated by Sundance in the 2A championship game.

Yeradi will remain as the Panthers' wrestling coach as well as one of Wright's co-activities director. He also told wyoming-football.com he will help with both the football and track programs at the school.

Tags

