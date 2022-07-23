Larry Yeradi steps down as Wright head football coach after 27 seasons

Larry Yeradi, who spent the last 27 years (1995-2021) as the head football coach at Wright, will no longer lead the Panthers on the gridiron. As first reported by wyoming-football.com, former Wright offensive line coach Adam Shankle will take over for Yeradi.

Yeradi went 93-139 with the Panthers, including a 4-5 record last year when they lost to eventual state champion Shoshoni in the Class 1A/9-man quarterfinals. Wright qualified for the playoffs 17 times under Yeradi, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2005 when it was defeated by Sundance in the 2A championship game.

Yeradi will remain as the Panthers' wrestling coach as well as one of Wright's co-activities director. He also told wyoming-football.com he will help with both the football and track programs at the school.