Longtime assistant Carl Federer takes over as Glenrock football coach

Carl Federer, who has been an assistant at Glenrock for nearly 20 years, will be the Herders' new head football coach.

Federer takes over for Paul Downing, who stepped down after one season. Glenrock started 2-0 last season before losing its final seven games and missing the playoffs. The Herders haven't qualified for the postseason since the 2018 season when they went 7-3 and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Mountain View.

Glenrock, which competes in the Class 2A East Conference, opens the 2022 campaign with a home game against Kemmerer on Sept. 2.

Two other programs hired coaches this week, with Martin Linford taking over at Cokeville and Clayton McSpadden getting the top job in Moorcroft.

Linford, who has coached Cokeville wrestling for years, replaces legendary coach Todd Dayton, who retired last season after leading the program for 42 years (1980-2021). Dayton went 344-72 at Cokeville and led the Panthers to 20 state championships.

Cokeville finished 5-4 last season, losing to Torrington in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

McSpadden spent the past four seasons as the head coach at Rawlins before retiring last year. He was 6-20 with the Outlaws, including back-to-back 0-9 campaigns.

Moorcroft went 0-8 last season competing in Class 1A/9-man and hasn't had a winning season since 2008. McSpadden replaces Travis Santistevan, who went 9-23 in four seasons with the Wolves.

