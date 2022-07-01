Longtime assistant Chris Skeen takes over as Lusk head football coach

Chris Skeen, who spent the past nine seasons as an assistant fooball coach at Lusk, was named the Tigers' new head coach earlier this week. The hiring was first reported by wyoming-football.com.

Skeen takes over for Ryan Nelson, who resigned his head coaching position last week but will remain as the school's activities director.

During Nelson's seven years (2015-21), the Tigers went 29-30. Lusk was 15-24 during Nelson’s first five seasons before going 8-3 and reaching the Class 1A/9-man state championship game in 2020, where the Tigers lost to Southeast 47-28. Lusk was 6-3 this past season, losing to Wind River in the 1A/9-man quarterfinals.

Skeen spent all seven seasons of Nelson's tenure on the Lusk staff while also coaching under Matt VandeBossche for two years, during which the Tigers were undefeated before losing to Cokeville in the 1A/11-man championship game in 2013-14.

