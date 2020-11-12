Longtime rivals Lusk, Southeast meet for 1A/9-man state football title

“We’re just going to take what they give us,” he added. “If we can throw the ball then we’re going to throw the ball. If we can run the ball then we’re going to run the ball.”

As impressive as the Cyclones are offensively, it’s on the other side of the ball where they really shine. Opponents averaged just 9.4 points per game against Southeast, which never allowed more than 22 points in a game.

“I give credit to our defensive coordinator Shawn Burkhart,” Bullington admitted. “I don’t deal with the defense, I just stand there and watch him do his work.”

Burkhart and the Cyclones once again have a tall order in trying to slow down the Tigers, who average a class-best 479.4 rushing yards per game. Senior Drake Lamp has rushed for more than 2,800 yards and 39 scores while classmate Jasper Caldera and junior Dylan Molzahn have added nearly 1,400 yards and 15 TDs on the ground.

In the teams’ earlier meeting, the Tigers were held to a season-low 265 rushing yards. Lusk was within 21-16 in the third quarter, but Clapper had touchdown runs of 30 and 5 yards to seal the victory for Southeast.