Looking back at the Wyoming State High School Football Championship weekend

The 2022 Wyoming State High School Football Championship weekend came to an impressive close Saturday at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. The five games over two days inside UW's venerable stadium once again showcased the state's top teams and a number of its best players.

Here's a look back at some of the highlights.

Class 4A

SHERIDAN 34, CHEYENNE EAST 23

With senior running back Colson Coon leading the way, the defending state champion Broncs outscored the T-Birds 24-9 in the second half to complete a 12-0 season and extend their winning streak to 19 games.

BEST PERFORMANCE: Coon rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, kicked two field goals (41 and 44 yards) and returned an interception 27 yards for another score. He also completed a pass for 16 yards and booted all five extra points, including the final one from 35 yards after a Sheridan penalty.

“I’d like to say it’s unfair for the other team," Sheridan junior Dane Steel said after the game. "They know who we are going to give the ball to and they can’t stop him."

TURNING POINT: Leading 20-17 after East's Brendan Bohlmann kicked a 25-yard field goal with 9:48 remaining, the Broncs went on a nine-play, 60-yard drive capped by Coon's 1-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game. Coon carried the ball on all nine plays.

NOTABLE: The Broncs improved to 8-2 at War Memorial Stadium. ... In the past two state championship games Coon has rushed for 478 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Dane Steel joins his brothers Coy (2015-16) and Brock (2019, '21) as a two-time state champion. ... East junior quarterback Cam Hayes threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 2,867 yards and 40 TD passes for the season. His yardage is the No. 5 mark all-time in the state, according to wyoming-football.com. ... The two spots ahead of him belong to former T-Bird Graedyn Buell, who threw for 3,065 yards in 2020 and 2,989 yards in 2019. ... East senior Garet Schlabs caught 11 passes for 79 yards and a score to finish the season with 80 receptions for 1,018 yards and 16 TDs.

Class 3A

STAR VALLEY 14, CODY 7

The Braves' defense limited the two-time defending state champion Broncs, who came into the game averaging 453.2 yards and 52.4 points per game, to season lows in both yards (249) and points to win their first state title in three years.

BEST PERFORMANCE: Senior linebacker Brandon Beck had a game-high 13 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks, and a pass breakup for Star Valley.

TURNING POINT: Clinging to a 14-7 lead and facing a fourth-and-3 from the Cody 34 late in the game, Star Valley wide receiver Wyatt Crogg took a tap-pass from quarterback Taft McClure and turned it into a 28-yard gain to seal the victory.

NOTABLE: Cody had won 26 consecutive games, with its last loss coming on Oct. 9, 2020 to Star Valley. ... The Braves (2015-16, 2018-19, '22) and Broncs (2014, '17, '20-21) have won the past nine 3A state championships. ... McClure finished the season with 3,294 passing yards, which is No. 2 all-time in the state, according to wyoming-football.com. ... Cody was without senior QB/DB Luke Talich, who suffered a broken clavicle in the Broncs' semifinal win over Buffalo.

Class 2A

BIG HORN 8, LOVELL 7

The Rams were held scoreless for 47 minutes, 49 seconds until quarterback Cooper Garber connected with Dawson Richards for a 61-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Big Horn then used some trickery on the subsequent two-point play to pull off the improbable comeback.

BEST PERFORMANCE: Garber was under pressure all game from the Bulldogs' defense, but completed three passes for 106 yards -- Lovell sacked Garber twice for -9 yards -- to Richards on the final drive.

TURNING POINT: After an incompletion and back-to-back sacks, Big Horn faced a fourth-and-19 from its own 18 when Garber found Richards over the middle for a 21-yard gain.

NOTABLE: Lovell scored on its opening drive and had a first-and-goal on its next drive but was stopped at the Big Horn 1 on fourth down. ... The Rams finished with 291 total yards (266 passing, 25 passing) while the Bulldogs finished with 260 (241 rushing, 19 passing). ... Richards (4 catches for 111 yards) and Dylan Greenough-Groom (7 for 100) both had 100-yard receiving days. ... Lovell suffered an 8-6 loss to Lyman in last year's championship game. ... Wyatt Brown (15), Kiefer Dunham (14), AJ Moline (12) and Greenough-Groom (10) all had double-digit tackles for Big Horn. ... Jared Mangus (117) and Ben Nichols (111) both rushed for more than 100 yards for the Bulldogs.

Class 1A/9-man

PINE BLUFFS 33, SHOSHONI 27

Dalton Schaefer's 13-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive to give the Hornets the victory in the back-and-forth game. On the game's final play, Shoshoni quarterback Alex Mills scrambled around before firing downfield to Cannon Campbell, who was tackled at the Pine Bluffs 19 as time ran out.

BEST PERFORMANCE: Schaefer rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and returned three punts for 42 yards. In addition to his winning touchdown, he also had a 61-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage and a 13-yarder on the first play of the second quarter.

TURNING POINT: With the game tied at 27-all and under 4 minutes remaining, Shoshoni faced a fourth-and-2 at the Pine Bluffs 43. The Hornets' Ryan Fornstrom broke into the backfield to tackle Pehton Truempler for a 4-yard loss to give the ball back to Pine Bluffs and set up the game-winning drive.

NOTABLE: Fornstrom caught four passes for 107 yards, including a 77-yard TD, to give him 1,084 receiving yards on the season. That puts him No. 1 on the all-time 9-man list, according to wyoming-football.com, and makes him the first Pine Bluffs receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in a season. ... The senior also finished with a team-high 12 tackles in the win. ... Pine Bluffs senior quarterback Stu Lerwick now owns the top three passing yardage marks in 9-man. He threw for 198 yards in the championship game to give him 2,226 yards (No. 1) for the season after throwing for 2,215 yards (No. 2) last year and 1,857 yards (No. 3) in 2020. ... Truempler, who rushed for 276 yards and two scores, finished the season with 2,080 rushing yards, which is No. 2 all-time in 9-man. ... Shoshoni had 480 total yards (290 passing, 190 rushing) and Pine Bluffs totaled 466 (268 rushing, 198 passing).

Class 1A/6-man

SNAKE RIVER 55, BURLINGTON 8

The Huskies took an 8-0 lead on Seth Wardell's 45-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-36 play in the first quarter, but the Rattlers then scored the next 55 points to win their second consecutive state title and third in the last four years.

BEST PERFORMANCES: Snake River's Hadley Myers finished with 256 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns and also led the Rattlers with 10 tackles. Teammate Kannadis Peroulis rushed for 208 yards and two scores and had eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

TURNING POINT: With the Rattlers leading 16-8 midway through the second quarter the Huskies drove to the Snake River 3. But Peroulis sacked Wardell for a 10-yard loss on fourth down and four plays later Zane Matheson and Myers connected on a 60-yard touchdown for a 22-8 advantage.

NOTABLE: Snake River improved to 5-1 at War Memorial. ... The Rattlers' 1-2 punch of Myers and Peroulis combined for 2,776 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns this season. ... Matheson finished the season with 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions. ... Snake River now has the state's longest winning streak at 20 games.