Lusk head football coach Ryan Nelson steps down after seven years

Ryan Nelson is stepping down as the head football coach at Lusk. The news was first reported on the wyoming-football.com website.

Nelson took over for Matt VandeBosshe prior to the 2015 season. During his seven years (2015-21), the Tigers went 29-30. Lusk was 15-24 during Nelson's first five seasons before going 8-3 and reaching the Class 1A/9-man state championship game in 2020, where the Tigers lost to Southeast 47-28. Lusk was 6-3 this past season, losing to Wind River in the 1A/9-man quarterfinals.