Lyman's Dale Anderson is selected as Super 25 Coach of the Year

“It was hard to take at the time, but I think that really did point us in the right direction. From there, the kids kept getting better each week … It was really fun to watch.”

The Eagles clinched the top seed in the tough West Conference with a 21-15 victory over defending state champion Mountain View in the regular-season finale. It was Lyman’s first conference title in eight years.

“We had some breaks go our way in a couple of those games,” Anderson admitted, “but I really think our kids rose to the challenge each week. We just told our kids, ‘Be the best version of you.’ And once you’ve set the standard at one point we want to take it to another level and they certainly did that. A lot of the credit goes to these kids because they were just awesome this year.”

Lyman came into the season having not posted a winning season since the undefeated 2012 state championship season in Anderson’s first year as head coach. The Eagles were 5-5 last year, losing to Thermopolis in the quarterfinals. They broke a five-game losing streak in the postseason with a 42-7 rout of defending Class 1A/11-man state champion in the quarterfinals and followed that with a 37-15 victory over Upton-Sundance in the semifinals before defeating Torrington in the title game.