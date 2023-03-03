Mark Lenhardt announced Thursday that he was stepping down as the head football coach at Rock Springs to take over at Riverton. The news was first reported by the Rock Springs Rocket Miner.

Lenhardt went 22-20 in four seasons (2019-22) at Rock Springs, leading the Tigers to the Class 4A playoffs all four years. In 2021, Rock Springs lost to Sheridan in the state championship game.

Prior to coaching the Tigers, Lenhardt was the head coach at Torrington for eight season (2011-18). He guided the Trailblazers to the 3A playoffs each of his last six years, including back-to-back appearances in the state championship game in 2017-18. Lenhardt went 46-31 at Torrington.

He'll take over a Riverton program that has had seven consecutive losing seasons and hasn't won a playoff game since 2014. The 3A Wolverines were 6-22 the past three seasons under Troy Anderson.