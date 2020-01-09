You are the owner of this article.
Marty Wrage is out as Green River head football coach
Marty Wrage is out as Green River head football coach

Marty Wrage will not return as Green River head football coach, Green River activities director Anthony Beardsley stated in a release on Thursday. The move comes a month after Beardsley told the Star-Tribune in an email that Beardsley was still the Wolves' head football coach.

Wrage, also an assistant basketball coach and PE teacher, accumulated a 4-12 record through two seasons with the Wolves. Neither of those seasons ended in playoff appearances.

Previous to his time in Green River, Wrage spent a successful 4-year tenure at Greybull. The Buffaloes went 27-12 in those four seasons with an appearance in the 2016 state championship game. He coached the South team in the 2018 Shrine Bowl during the summer between coaching Greybull and Green River.

Beardsley stated that a search for Green River's new head football coach will begin later this month.

