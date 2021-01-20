MaxPreps honors Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell as state's top player

Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell added another award to his growing list of accomplishments recently as the quarterback was named the MaxPreps High School Football Player of the Year for Wyoming.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller threw for more than 3,000 yards this season in leading the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A state championship. Buell completed 199 of 293 passes (67.9 percent) for 3,063 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions for East (11-1). He also rushed for 968 yards and 16 scores to finish with more than 4,000 all-purpose yards.

In the state championship game -- a 29-15 come-from-behind victory over Thunder Basin -- Buell carried the ball 22 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

His performances throughout the season not only earned him all-state honors but allowed Buell to capture the Star-Tribune's Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive year. Buell is the first player in the 30-year history of the Super 25 to win two player of the year honors.