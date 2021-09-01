 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meeteetse sets sights on getting back to top of Class 1A/6-man
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 1A/6-MAN PREVIEW

Meeteetse sets sights on getting back to top of Class 1A/6-man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Football Fans

Young Meeteetse fans dance during a timeout in the 2013 Wyoming State High School Class 1A/6-Man State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

Class 1A/6-man fans have come to expect perfection. Since the classification returned to the state in 2009, 10 of the 12 6-man state championship teams have run the table. The only exceptions were Meeteetse in 2013 -- a season-opening road loss to Robert Lee, Texas -- and Kaycee in 2015 -- a head-scratching 5-0 setback at Guernsey.

Farson was the latest small-school team to achieve perfection; the Pronghorns capped an 11-0 season with a 42-30 home victory over Meeteetse. Both teams expect to be in the thick of the title conversation this season, with Meeteetse getting the early nod thanks to the return of seniors Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson.

Bennett rushed for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns and threw for 1,406 yards and 28 scores last year; Erickson led 6-man in receiving yards (695) and receiving TDs (15).

The Longhorns and Pronghorns headline a stacked West Conference that includes Snake River, which returns all six starters, and upstart Encampment, which nearly knocked off Farson in last year's semifinals.

In the East, Kaycee remains the gold standard. The Buckaroos are the only 6-man team to qualify for the playoffs each of the past 12 season and were the only East team to reach the semifinals last year.

One team that could challenge the Buckaroos for conference supremacy is Hulett, which returns five starters. Guernsey, meanwhile, could be a darkhorse.

With balance throughout the classification, however, achieving perfection might not be possible this season.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Power Poll

1. Farson: The defending state champs have to replace a number of talented seniors, but the Pronghorns are at the top until someone knocks them off.

2. Meeteetse: After losing to Farson in the championship game, the Longhorns have their sights set on winning it all this season.

3. Kaycee: The Beasts of the East with 12 consecutive playoff appearances, the Buckaroos start the season at the top of the East Conference.

4. Snake River: The Rattlers return all six starters and will be a tough out come playoff time.

5. Hulett: The Red Devils bring back five starters and expect to challenge Kaycee for the top spot in the East.

Players to Watch

DACE BENNETT: Meeteetse: The senior led 6-man with 2,755 all-purpose yards and accounted for 51 TDs.

MAX CLAAR, Dubois: The senior scored 14 TDs while also making 11 TFL and 4 sacks.

ZANDER RISNER, Snake River: The senior finished with 21 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

KOYE GILBERT, Encampment: The senior hauled in 9 TD passes and added 8 TFL, 3 sacks and 3 blocked kicks.

KALVIN ERICKSON, Meeteetse: The senior caught 15 TD passes and grabbed 7 interceptions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News