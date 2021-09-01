Meeteetse sets sights on getting back to top of Class 1A/6-man

Class 1A/6-man fans have come to expect perfection. Since the classification returned to the state in 2009, 10 of the 12 6-man state championship teams have run the table. The only exceptions were Meeteetse in 2013 -- a season-opening road loss to Robert Lee, Texas -- and Kaycee in 2015 -- a head-scratching 5-0 setback at Guernsey.

Farson was the latest small-school team to achieve perfection; the Pronghorns capped an 11-0 season with a 42-30 home victory over Meeteetse. Both teams expect to be in the thick of the title conversation this season, with Meeteetse getting the early nod thanks to the return of seniors Dace Bennett and Kalvin Erickson.

Bennett rushed for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns and threw for 1,406 yards and 28 scores last year; Erickson led 6-man in receiving yards (695) and receiving TDs (15).

The Longhorns and Pronghorns headline a stacked West Conference that includes Snake River, which returns all six starters, and upstart Encampment, which nearly knocked off Farson in last year's semifinals.

In the East, Kaycee remains the gold standard. The Buckaroos are the only 6-man team to qualify for the playoffs each of the past 12 season and were the only East team to reach the semifinals last year.