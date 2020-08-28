Miscues doom Natrona County in opening loss to Cheyenne Central

But Cummins shook off four interceptions of his own to lead a pair of Central scoring drives over the final 10 minutes. Cummins drew the Indians even with a 1-yard scoring toss to tight end Brock Storebo and put Central ahead again with a sneak that capped a seven-play scoring drive for the Indians with 2:09 left.

With one last chance to draw even, Natrona County started its next drive at its own 2-yard line. But Nathan Talich picked off Taubert on the first play of the drive and finished off the short pick-six to end any hope Natrona County had of avenging last season’s loss to the Indians.

Central’s offense didn’t need much time to warm up, scoring four plays into the game on Cummins’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Johnson. The Indians got into scoring position the play before on Cummins’ 63-yard connection with Brady Storebo.

The Indians needed just four plays to cover 76 yards on their next possession. Johnson did much of the heavy lifting on one play when the senior wideout caught Cummins’ short pass, burst to the outside and outraced the Mustangs’ defense 53 yards for the score.