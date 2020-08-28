Miscues doom Natrona County in opening loss to Cheyenne Central

Turnovers played as big a part as any in deciding a winner between a pair of Class 4A playoff teams from last season.
It took nearly all 48 minutes between Natrona County and Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field before Central prevailed with a 35-21 victory in both teams’ season opener. The teams combined for eight turnovers in a seesaw affair, but it was one late that proved to be the dagger for Natrona County’s comeback attempt.
Central held a 14-0 halftime lead before the experienced playmaking of Natrona County quarterback Harrison Taubert helped the Mustangs get back in it. The senior overcame a sluggish first half in which he was intercepted twice to help the Mustangs quickly take the lead. Taubert completed his first three passes of the second half, including a 41-yarder to Robert Douglas to get Natrona County in prime scoring position on its opening possession of the half. He came back two plays later with a 19-yard scoring toss to Avery Cox, starting a quick scoring onslaught for the Mustangs.
Taubert capped a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive on the Mustangs’ ensuing drive with a 1-yard plunge. Kaeden Wilcox ended Central’s next possession with an interception of Central’s Andrew Cummins deep in Central territory, and Taubert made it 21 unanswered points for Natrona County with a 5-yard scoring scamper with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
But Cummins shook off four interceptions of his own to lead a pair of Central scoring drives over the final 10 minutes. Cummins drew the Indians even with a 1-yard scoring toss to tight end Brock Storebo and put Central ahead again with a sneak that capped a seven-play scoring drive for the Indians with 2:09 left.
With one last chance to draw even, Natrona County started its next drive at its own 2-yard line. But Nathan Talich picked off Taubert on the first play of the drive and finished off the short pick-six to end any hope Natrona County had of avenging last season’s loss to the Indians.
Central’s offense didn’t need much time to warm up, scoring four plays into the game on Cummins’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Johnson. The Indians got into scoring position the play before on Cummins’ 63-yard connection with Brady Storebo.
The Indians needed just four plays to cover 76 yards on their next possession. Johnson did much of the heavy lifting on one play when the senior wideout caught Cummins’ short pass, burst to the outside and outraced the Mustangs’ defense 53 yards for the score.
Natrona County’s offense struggled just as much in the early going with just 2 net yards through one quarter. The Mustangs’ defense kept Central from widening its lead by intercepting Cummins three times the rest of the half.
Cox’s pick deep in Natrona County territory thwarted another Central scoring threat early in the second quarter. Interceptions by Wilcox and Nolan Vazqeuz set the Mustangs up in Central territory, but Natrona County didn’t muster points on either possession following a missed field goal and Johnson’s interception of Taubert.
The Mustangs’ best chance to get on the board in the half came late in the second quarter when Taubert connected with Koby Kelly for a 37-yard catch and run to Central’s 8-yard line. But Central’s Jaxon Lobatos recovered Douglas’ fumble two plays later to preserve Central’s two-touchdown lead at the break before one too many miscues ultimately doomed Natrona County.
Cheyenne Central 35, Natrona County 21
Cheyenne Central 14 0 0 21 35
Natrona County 0 0 21 0 21
First Quarter
CC: Andrew Johnson 9 pass from Andrew Cummins (Teagan Tippets kick), 10:45.
CC: Johnson 53 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick), 6:45.
Third Quarter
NC: Avery Cox 19 pass from Harrison Taubert (Ben Hoppens kick), 9:22.
NC: Taubert 1 run (Hoppens kick), 3:37.
NC: Taubert 5 run (Hoppens kick), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
CC: Brock Storebo 1 pass from Cummins (Tippets kick), 8:07
CC: Cummins 1 run (Tippets kick), 2:09
CC: Nathan Talich 3 interception return (Tippets kick), 2:02
