Moorcroft's Rowdy Pfeil prepares to wrestle, play football at Chadron State

Rowdy Pfeil is ready to take the next step.

The Moorcroft standout put the finishing touches on his senior year on Feb. 29 with a 15-0 technical fall over Thermopolis senior Riley Shaffer in the 152-pound title match of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championships. The win capped a 50-3 season for Pfeil, who needed just 88 seconds combined to pin his first three opponents at state.

“My senior year I was able to do what I wanted to do fairly easily,” Pfeil said in a phone interview. “It was a reward for all the work I put into the sport. It was awesome to go out there and dominate at the state tournament like I did.”

The state championship was the second for Pfeil, who won at 160 pounds as a sophomore. It also was the fourth time he had wrestled for a state title, losing the championship match as a freshman and as a junior. Pfeil credits last year’s loss to Glenrock’s Ian Arnold in the 182-pound championship match for pushing him to his senior-year successes.

“During the offseason I put in all the work and did everything I had to do so that the next time I went to state I was prepared,” he said.