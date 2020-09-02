Mountain View, Big Horn are the teams to beat in competitive Class 2A football

In addition, both Greybull and Moorcroft are out of 2A and now in the newly formed 1A/9-man classification.

All of that, combined with Thermopolis, Big Piney, Wheatland and Glenrock all expected to be improved from last year should make 2A the most competitive classification in the state. And with 21 returning all-state players nearly every game figures to be filled with game-changers.

Big Horn gets the nod as the favorite simply because the Rams don't lose under Kirk McLaughlin, who is 22-0 as the Rams' head coach entering his third season. It helps that they return six all-state selections, including 2019 Star-Tribune Super 25 selection Carson Bates. And Big Horn has a recent history of success in 2A, playing in three state championship games in its last four years in the classification and taking home the trophy twice (2013, '16).

The battle for the remaining playoff spots behind the Rams in the East will be fun to watch as Torrington, Wheatland, Upton-Sundance and Glenrock all expect to compete for positioning.

In the West, Mountain View remains on the short list of title contenders, but the gap might be closing. With Cokeville moving up and Thermopolis moving over from the East, six of the eight teams in the conference qualified for the playoffs last season.

In other words, the season will be a grind for the players and coaches but a treat for the fans as they're guaranteed at least one top match-up every week. Bottom line, the 2020 Class 2A state champion will deserve every accolade it receives.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.