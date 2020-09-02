Mountain View, Big Horn are the teams to beat in competitive Class 2A football

Mountain View and Buffalo were the undisputed kings of Class 2A football the past two seasons. Defending state champ Mountain View was 21-2 during that time while 2018 champ Buffalo was 20-2, with their only 2A losses to each other in the state title games.
That's all about to change. Sure, Mountain View is still here and, despite having to replace a talented senior class, remains the gold standard in the West Conference. But Buffalo is now in Class 3A and 2A welcomes five new teams to the classification for 2020.
- Two-time defending 1A/11-man state champ Big Horn brings a 22-game winning streak into the season.
- Torrington drops down from 3A and even though the Trailblazers struggled to a 1-7 mark last season, they're not far removed from back-to-back appearances in the state championship game.
- Perennial power Cokeville was 30-4 the past three seasons with its only losses to Mountain View last year in the regular season and to Big Horn the last three years in the playoffs, including back-to-back losses in the state championship game.
- Upton-Sundance also moves up from 1A/11-man, where the Patriots advanced to at least the semifinals the past six seasons and won it all in 2015.
- Tongue River rounds out the new additions after playing in 1A/11-man most recently. The Eagles failed to make the postseason the past three years but played in the state championship game in back-to-back years (2015-16) prior to that.
In addition, both Greybull and Moorcroft are out of 2A and now in the newly formed 1A/9-man classification.
All of that, combined with Thermopolis, Big Piney, Wheatland and Glenrock all expected to be improved from last year should make 2A the most competitive classification in the state. And with 21 returning all-state players nearly every game figures to be filled with game-changers.
Big Horn gets the nod as the favorite simply because the Rams don't lose under Kirk McLaughlin, who is 22-0 as the Rams' head coach entering his third season. It helps that they return six all-state selections, including 2019 Star-Tribune Super 25 selection Carson Bates. And Big Horn has a recent history of success in 2A, playing in three state championship games in its last four years in the classification and taking home the trophy twice (2013, '16).
The battle for the remaining playoff spots behind the Rams in the East will be fun to watch as Torrington, Wheatland, Upton-Sundance and Glenrock all expect to compete for positioning.
In the West, Mountain View remains on the short list of title contenders, but the gap might be closing. With Cokeville moving up and Thermopolis moving over from the East, six of the eight teams in the conference qualified for the playoffs last season.
In other words, the season will be a grind for the players and coaches but a treat for the fans as they're guaranteed at least one top match-up every week. Bottom line, the 2020 Class 2A state champion will deserve every accolade it receives.
