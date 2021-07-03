Mountain View's Kimball Madsen decides to play football at University of Wyoming

Madsen informed Moore that he was interested in playing for the home-state Cowboys. With no roster spots available, though, the plan was to have Madsen be an equipment manager this season and then join the team next spring.

Everything seemed in place until Madsen received a call from Moore.

“He called me out of nowhere and said they had a spot open because they were thin at fullback,” Madsen said. “And he told the other coaches that he would pick me over everybody else that was on the walk-on board.

“He asked me if I wanted to play and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ There was no hesitation on my part.”

Madsen had received interest from local schools like Rocky Mountain College, Colorado School of Mines and Dickinson State, among others, but none of them had the pull, or the prestige, of playing for the Cowboys.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Wyoming,” he said. “And the coaches have done a great job stressing how important it is for me to get an education and how much they’ll help me. Because I know that whether it’s right after high school or in 20 years, football ends but having an education doesn’t.

“But I also know if there is an opportunity to play I’ll jump all over it.”