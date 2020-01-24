National Football Foundation lists Wyoming Chapter awards finalists

In addition to Shurmur, Mark Whitt was also named a recipient of the Outstanding Contribution To Amateur Football Award for his support in Thermopolis. Roland Simmons of Cowley was named Greatest High School Fan, Ed Wilson of Gillette was named Greatest Wyoming Fan and Pat Harris of Riverton was bestowed the Ox Zellner Official Award. The Wyoming Chapter also chose three recipients of the Coaching Award, which went to Bill Fullmer of Cheyenne, Ray Kumpula of Glenrock and Joe Aimone Barb of Kemmerer. Fullmer spent seven years as an assistant in Newcastle before coaching the Lusk Tigers for 30 seasons. Kumpula recently retired after 24 years as head coach and numerous others as assistant for the Herders. Aimone coached in Kemmerer for four seasons.