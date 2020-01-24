National Football Foundation lists Wyoming Chapter awards finalists

The National Football Foundation's Wyoming Chapter announced its list of 10 finalists out of 79 nominees for Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Friday, as well as recipients for numerous special awards, including an honor bestowed on a Star-Tribune reporter.
Star-Tribune community editor Sally Ann Shurmur, a former award-winning sportswriter at the paper, will be one of two people to receive an Outstanding Contribution To Amateur Football Award at the foundation's 26th annual banquet on March 21 at the University of Wyoming's Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. Shurmur earned the honor for her support and contribution to Glenrock Herders football.
The 10 selected finalists are: Jacob Boint (Sheridan), Mason Hamilton (Thunder Basin), Ethan Johnson (Sheridan), Chase Merrell (Star Valley), Trent Clark (Star Valley), Briggin Bluemel (Mountain View), Dax Yeradi (Wright), Colton Befus (Wind River), Riggen Myers (Snake River) and Jarom Davidson (Burlington). Each finalist has already earned a $1,200 scholarship from the foundation with the possibility of another $1,200 if named Wyoming's Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
NFF's Wyoming Chapter also chooses two Wyoming Cowboys football players annually to coincide with the high school awards. This year they selected Natrona County graduates Logan Wilson and Josh Harshman as finalists.
Two additional high school awards were announced on Friday, with the Courage Award going to AJ Yeaman of Douglas and the Perseverance Award going to Nick Frimml of Natrona County.
In addition to Shurmur, Mark Whitt was also named a recipient of the Outstanding Contribution To Amateur Football Award for his support in Thermopolis. Roland Simmons of Cowley was named Greatest High School Fan, Ed Wilson of Gillette was named Greatest Wyoming Fan and Pat Harris of Riverton was bestowed the Ox Zellner Official Award. The Wyoming Chapter also chose three recipients of the Coaching Award, which went to Bill Fullmer of Cheyenne, Ray Kumpula of Glenrock and Joe Aimone Barb of Kemmerer. Fullmer spent seven years as an assistant in Newcastle before coaching the Lusk Tigers for 30 seasons. Kumpula recently retired after 24 years as head coach and numerous others as assistant for the Herders. Aimone coached in Kemmerer for four seasons.
