Natrona County couldn't have asked for a better start Friday night against Cheyenne Central.

The ending was even better, though, with the Mustangs offense finishing the game in victory formation after holding on for a 14-13 victory over Cheyenne Central at Cheney Alumni Field.

Natrona County (2-1) took advantage of Central miscues to build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

On the opening kickoff the Indians' return man stumbled and fell to his knees at the Central 2-yard line. Then, on the second play from scrimmage NC junior linebacker Tucker Sides forced a fumble and senior William Cantrell jumped on the loose ball at the 7. Two plays later senior quarterback Trig Berens powered in from 1 yard out for a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After the teams exchanged punts the Mustangs defense came up with its second big play of the game. Sides forced another fumble and this time senior Tim Edmondson picked it up and raced 40 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 14-0 with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they were shut out after that. They had two promising drives later in the first half, but both ended with missed field goals.

Central (1-2) took advantage of Rogan Potter's first miss thanks to a 67-yard run by Mason Counter on the first play of the drive. Two more runs by Counter got the ball close and quarterback Miles Porwoll cut the lead in half with a 2-yard TD plunge.

The Mustangs drove to the Central 11 on the ensuing drive, but an incompletion and a 15-yard penalty resulted in another missed field-goal attempt.

With Counter doing the heavy lifting -- the senior had five carries for 65 yards on the drive -- the Indians got inside the NC 10 before settling for Brock Pedersen's 32-yard field goal to trail 14-10 at the half.

The second half was one of big plays and great defense.

Central was in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter after it had a first and goal at the NC 1. But the Mustangs defense stiffened and a holding penalty took Porwoll's 6-yard touchdown run off the board, forcing the Indians to settle for Pederesen's 36-yard field goal that made it 14-13 with 8:03 remaining.

Central's Mason Dehoff intercepted a Berens pass to keep the Mustangs off the scoreboard, but the Indians were unable to move the ball and punted the ball back to NC.

Two runs by Cantrell, who was making his first appearance for the Mustangs this season, gave them a third-and-1 at their own 35. Following a timeout, Berens was able to push the pile forward with some help from his offensive line to get the all-important first down. Two plays later Cantrell gained 11 yards, again with help from the O-line, to seal the victory.

Natrona County hosts rival Kelly Walsh -- a 36-10 winner over Cheyenne South -- in the annual Oil Bowl next Friday. Central hosts Thunder Basin.