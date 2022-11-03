Natrona County, Cheyenne East renew postseason rivalry in semifinals

Natrona County’s Redemption Tour begins Friday night at Riske Field in Cheyenne when the No. 3 Mustangs meet No. 2 Cheyenne East in the Class 4A state semifinals.

NC’s season almost went off the rails back in Week 1 when the Mustangs turned the ball over six times and the T-Birds rolled to a 33-7 victory.

“We made a lot of mistakes in that game,” NC senior lineman Cody Crawford said. “But we’ve grown a lot since then. If you look at our last five or six games all we’ve done is continue to improve.”

That was evident last week when the Mustangs (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions on their way to a 63-6 mauling of Gillette in the quarterfinals. Senior running back Mason Weickum rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Wyatt Powell rushed for two scores and threw a season-high three touchdown passes.

The Mustangs also have done a better job of taking care of the ball since the Week 1 debacle. NC has just six turnovers in its past eight games while the defense has 20 takeaways.

For the season, Powell, who continues to improve in the read-option game, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,231 yards and 17 TDs while the speedy Weickum has 138 rushing attempts for 1,019 yards and 11 TDs.

“Their quarterback is such a threat,” Cheyenne East head coach Chad Goff said of the Mustangs. “And his back really complements him so well. We have to get them in some third-and-long situations and make them decide to do something else.”

East is really the only team that was able to do that this season. Since rushing for a season-low 141 yards in the loss to East, the Mustangs have rushed for more than 200 yards in every game and have gone over 300 yards the past three weeks. In a 56-14 victory over Thunder Basin in Week 8 they rushed for a state-best 438 yards and seven touchdowns against what was 4A’s No. 2 rush defense at the time.

Even though Natrona County averages a class-best 274.0 rushing yards per game, Goff believes his defense is up to the challenge of slowing down the Mustangs' ground attack.

“I think defensively we’ve gotten better throughout the season,” he said. “The last four or five weeks the defense has stepped up and played a whole lot better than they did at the start of the season.”

The numbers support Goff’s statement. In the past four games the T-Birds’ defense is allowing just 213.5 yards per game after it had allowed 353.5 ypg in its first six games. Defensive lineman Colby Olson and linebackers Ethan Brinkman and Kolbe Dierks have combined for 224 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.

While Natrona County’s offense is driven by its power running game, the East offense counters with a quick-strike ability few teams can match. The T-Birds lead 4A in scoring at 47.5 points per game.

Junior quarterback Cam Hayes has completed 164 of 238 passes for 2,340 yards, with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions; junior running back Drew Jackson leads the team with 801 rushing yards and has 1,406 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs; senior wide receiver Garet Schlabs has caught 62 passes for 884 yards and 14 scores; and senior Dom Kaszas has more than 900 all-purpose yards with 11 TDs, including three punt return touchdowns.

“East is a good football team,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “They’ve got some really good players and they’re tough. That’s what you expect in semifinal football.”

The Mustangs’ offense gets most of the headlines, but their defense has been just as impressive. The NC defense is No. 1 against the rush and overall and No. 2 against the pass. Natrona County also has the top scoring defense at 11.6 points per game.

Junior linebacker Noah Sides leads the Mustangs with 64.5 tackles, followed by Weickum and Crawford, who have a combined 12.5 tackles for loss.

This will be the 10th time NC and East have met in the playoffs and the sixth time in the past 12 years. It's also the sixth time they have faced off in the semifinals.

"We've seen Natrona so many times in the semis it seems like we could almost put this game on the schedule," Goff noted.