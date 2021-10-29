Natrona County defeats Thunder Basin in overtime to advance to semifinals

For the first time in three years, Natrona County will play in the semifinals. The Mustangs scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and sophomore Zach Barrett kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime for a 17-14 victory over Thunder Basin on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

Barrett's game-winning kick came after the Bolts' Cade Ayers missed from 27 yards on their first possession of overtime.

Natrona County (7-3) pulled to within 14-13 on senior Tyler Hill's 14-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kayden Pharr in the back of the end zone with 30.8 seconds remaining. With a chance to tie the game, the Mustangs instead ran their offense onto the field for the 2-point conversion. But a false start penalty pushed the ball back and they settled for the tie on Barrett's extra point.

After a scoreless first half, Thunder Basin (6-4) got on the board first when Isaiah Haliburton plunged in from 1 yard out to cap an eight-play, 67-yard drive. Ayers missed the extra point, however, to make it 6-0 with 5 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Natrona County answered with a drive that started at its own 20. The Mustangs converted a fourth-and-1 at their 29 when Hill fought his way for a 3-yard gain. Kaeden Wilcox carried five times for 46 yards on the drive, including a 27-yard gain that put the ball at the Thunder Basin 18. After runs by Hill and Wilcox got the ball to the 3 junior quarterback Wyatt Powell walked into the end zone to tie the game with 5:34 remaining. Sophomore Zach Barrett gave NC the 7-6 lead when he drilled the extra point.

The lead was short-lived. Aided by an illegal substitution penalty and three gains of 10-plus yards, the Bolts quickly moved to the NC 19. Haliburton then took a delayed handoff and powered his way through the Mustangs defense and over an official for a 15-yard gain. On the next play he got to the outside and outraced the NC defenders to the corner of the end zone.

Senior quarterback Ryan Baker connected with Kayden LaFramboise in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion to give the Bolts a 14-7 lead with 3:14 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, Natrona County appeared to move into Thunder Basin territory on a pass from Hill to Billy Brenton, but a holding call brought the ball back to the Mustangs' 25. With the clock ticking down and NC down to its last timeout, Hill connected with Breckin McClintock for a 40-yard gain between three defenders for a first down at the Bolts' 35.

Wilcox powered his way for a 27-yard gain on the next play and got the ball to the 10 two plays later. After a penalty on Wilcox for an illegal forward pass when he tried to push the ball forward to a teammate at the end of a run, Hill wiped away the penalty with the touchdown toss to Pharr.

The defenses were in control throughout the first half. The teams had four punts and one turnover apiece, with Powell picking off Baker and the Mustangs turning it over on downs.

Powell's interception gave NC the ball at the Thunder Basin 31, but the Mustangs ended up punting the ball back to the Bolts after two negative plays and a delay-of-game penalty.

Midway through the second quarter Natrona County moved from its own 39-yard line to the Thunder Basin 13 before the drive fizzled out. Powell gave the Mustangs a first down at the 23 with a 27-yard run on third-and-17 and then got the ball to the 13 with consecutive runs. But two plays netted -10 yards and Powell's pass to the end zone fell incomplete. On fourth down, they tried a hook-and-ladder play along the sidelines, but the Bolts' Austin Thomas made the tackle after just a 2-yard gain.

Thunder Basin's best chance to score in the first half came on its final drive of the half when Baker hit LaFramboise for a 14-yard gain and Ayers for 23 more to move the ball to the NC 41. The Mustangs' Cody Crawford sacked Baker for a 4-yard loss sandwiched between two incomplete passes. Ayers then came on to try a 62-yard field goal that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell way short.

Natrona County takes a four-game winning streak into its semifinal game at Sheridan next week. The Broncs, who defeated Cheyenne Central 48-14 Friday, shut out the Mustangs 27-0 on Oct. 1.

In other quarterfinal action, No. 2 seed Rock Springs routed Kelly Walsh, 42-21; and defending state champ Cheyenne East, the 3 seed, beat Gillette, 31-12. The T-Birds will play at Rock Springs in the semifinals.

