Natrona County football braces for showdown with defending state champ Sheridan

Winning streaks and home-field advantage for the Class 4A state playoffs will be on the line when Natrona County hosts Sheridan on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

The third-ranked Mustangs (6-1) have won five in a row since their 33-7 loss to Cheyenne East back in Week 1. The top-ranked and defending state champion Broncs (7-0) are riding a 14-game winning streak, with two of those victories coming against Natrona County last year.

With a victory, Sheridan would be the No. 1 seed and have home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Mustangs still have a shot to grab the top seed, but need to defeat the Broncs first.

“It’s a great rivalry and I think it’s going to be a great game,” said NC head coach Steve Harshman, who is 24-19 all-time against the Broncs since taking over the Mustangs in 1991. “They do a good job on offense, on defense and on special teams. A lot of teams will end up beating themselves with turnovers or penalties and they don’t seem to do those things.”

Both teams have taken care of the ball this season. Sheridan has committed just eight turnovers, which is the fewest in 4A. Natrona County has turned the ball over nine times, with six of those coming in the loss to East.

The game will likely be decided at the line of scrimmage. The Mustangs have punished teams on the ground this season behind a senior-dominated offensive line anchored by center Jace Brezina (5-foot-11, 225 pounds), guards Cody Crawford (6-2, 274) and Colby Harlin (5-10, 24) and tackle Jared Markwardt (6-1, 221) along with sophomore tackle Josh May (6-3, 238).

Natrona County averages a class-best 238.0 rushing yards per game, with senior quarterback Wyatt Powell (734 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns) and senior running back Mason Weickum (601, 7) doing the heavy lifting.

Powell also has thrown for 702 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions. After struggling in the passing game early in the season, the senior signal-caller has completed 24 of 37 passes for 389 yards and six TDs without an interception the past three games.

Sheridan counters with an equally strong ground attack (234.0 rushing ypg) led by senior running back Colson Coon. The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year has rushed for 1,002 yards and a state-best 17 touchdowns.

“We just have to make sure everyone does their job to contain him and contain that offense,” NC senior linebacker Nolan Hornecker said. “We’ve had a really good week and hopefully we’re going to have fun Friday night.”

The Mustangs lead 4A in rush defense (53.0 ypg) and total defense (200.0 ypg) and are second in pass defense (147.0 ypg).

The linebacking corps of Weickum, Hornecker, Powell and junior Noah Sides have combined for 15.5 tackles for loss, but they’ll be tested by the Sheridan offense. While Coon will be the primary focal point for the NC defense, the Broncs also have the ability to beat teams through the air.

Quarterback Kael Gilbertson has completed 52 of 72 passes for 898 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His primary targets – wide receivers Mathew Ketner and Dane Steel – have combined for 28 receptions for 558 yards and seven scores.

Steel also leads the team with 52.5 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Junior defensive end Alex Haswell (6-5, 210) has 7.0 TFL and 2.5 sacks.

This will be the 116th meeting between the Mustangs and Broncs, with Natrona County holding a 59-50-6 advantage. It’s also the first time the rivals have played at Cheney Alumni since Natrona County won a 38-31 four-overtime thriller here in 2020.

“We’ve played some great games against each other,” Harshman said. “I think this is going to be another good one.”