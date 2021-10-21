Natrona County football chases home playoff game on Senior Night

Friday is Senior Night for the Natrona County football team. It might not be the final time the 24 Mustangs seniors get to play on Cheney Alumni Field, however.
If fourth-ranked Natrona County (5-3) defeats Cheyenne South (0-8) and No. 3 Sheridan wins at No. 5 Thunder Basin the Mustangs would host the Bolts in next week’s Class 4A quarterfinals. NC defeated Thunder Basin 28-14 in Gillette last week.
Cheyenne South isn’t expected to put up too much resistance against the Mustangs. The Bison have lost 19 in a row dating back to the 2019 season and come into Friday night’s game last in both total offense (167 yards per game) and total defense (460 yards per game allowed). Add in the fact that Natrona County is 10-0 all-time against South and has outscored the Bison by an average of 55.6-5.7 and it should make for a good Senior Night for the Mustangs and their fans.
Last week’s win over the Bolts was a much-needed confidence booster for Natrona County. It was the Mustangs’ first victory this season against a team with a winning record and, coupled with a 35-2 rout of Gillette the week before, gave them their first back-to-back wins in nearly a month.
Natrona County took advantage of two early Thunder Basin turnovers to build an early lead.
“We’ve struggled with field position this year,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “So those two turnovers that we turned into touchdowns made a big difference.”
So did the play of quarterback Wyatt Powell. With leading rusher Luke Spencer sidelined, the junior signal-caller rushed for a season-high 168 yards and three touchdowns against the Bolts.
The 6-foot, 202-pound Powell had split time at quarterback with senior Tyler Hill early in the season, but had been limited to playing defense in recent weeks.
“Wyatt was out of action (at quarterback) for three weeks because we thought maybe he had a broken thumb and he couldn’t grip the football,” Harshman explained.
Powell’s return is obviously a big boost to the offense and Spencer, who has rushed for 526 yards and three scores, is also expected to play against the Bison.
“We’re finally starting to get all our guys back,” Harshman said.
With Powell, Spencer and senior Kaeden Wilcox all healthy and ready to go, the Mustangs should be able to find some running lanes. Rock Springs gouged South for 434 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a 65-0 shutout last week. Gillette (491) and Sheridan (377) also have had big rushing games against the Bison, who are allowing 328 rushing yards per game.
Defensively, Natrona County is allowing just 119 rushing yards per game. The Mustangs also lead 4A with 12 interceptions, with Wilcox (four) and classmate Billy Brenton (five) leading the charge.
