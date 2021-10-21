Natrona County football chases home playoff game on Senior Night

Friday is Senior Night for the Natrona County football team. It might not be the final time the 24 Mustangs seniors get to play on Cheney Alumni Field, however.

If fourth-ranked Natrona County (5-3) defeats Cheyenne South (0-8) and No. 3 Sheridan wins at No. 5 Thunder Basin the Mustangs would host the Bolts in next week’s Class 4A quarterfinals. NC defeated Thunder Basin 28-14 in Gillette last week.

Cheyenne South isn’t expected to put up too much resistance against the Mustangs. The Bison have lost 19 in a row dating back to the 2019 season and come into Friday night’s game last in both total offense (167 yards per game) and total defense (460 yards per game allowed). Add in the fact that Natrona County is 10-0 all-time against South and has outscored the Bison by an average of 55.6-5.7 and it should make for a good Senior Night for the Mustangs and their fans.

Last week’s win over the Bolts was a much-needed confidence booster for Natrona County. It was the Mustangs’ first victory this season against a team with a winning record and, coupled with a 35-2 rout of Gillette the week before, gave them their first back-to-back wins in nearly a month.

Natrona County took advantage of two early Thunder Basin turnovers to build an early lead.