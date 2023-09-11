Natrona County remains a work in progress.

Three weeks into the season that’s just fine with head coach Steve Harshman.

“We just have to keep moving forward,” he said. “We want to go from average to good and good to better and better to great. It’s a process every day.”

One week after getting out-raced by Cheyenne East in a 45-7 loss, the Mustangs (2-1) built an early lead and hung on for a gritty 14-13 victory against Cheyenne Central (1-2) on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field. And the way NC closed the game – with the offense grinding out two first downs – gives the Mustangs momentum heading into Friday’s Oil Bowl against crosstown rival Kelly Walsh.

With five new starters on the offensive line, Natrona County is still searching for continuity up front. But with the game on the line they got the job done. Leading 14-13 with a little over 1 minute remaining and facing a third-and-one at its own 35-yard line, NC senior quarterback Trig Berens pushed forward for the first down.

Two plays later, senior running back William Cantrell, who missed the first two games with an injury, gained 11 yards to seal the victory.

“This was a big win,” senior tackle Josh May said. “Week One was a struggle and Week Two was pretty bad, so this was a big learning week. We’re starting to get things to come together.

“We just need to figure out what we have to do and how we can perfect it the best we can so we can start to get things rolling,” he added. “We just have to keep growing.”

Joining the 6-foot-4, 265-pound May on the offensive line are senior tackle Shawn Benson (6-1, 210), senior guard Noah Sides (6-1, 205), senior center Keegan Crow (6-2, 250) and junior guard Tucker Sides (6-1, 190). They’re in charge of helping the Mustangs establish a ground game that features Cantrell, Berens, junior running back Tyler Palermo and senior Beau Russell.

Other than Cantrell’s 11-yard run at the end of the game in which his linemen pushed him forward for an additional five yards, and a 28-yard gain by Palermo on the previous drive, the Mustangs had 24 carries for just 22 yards (1.1 yards per attempt) against the Indians. They got the yards they needed at the end, though.

“We battled the whole game,” Crow noted. “We all have work to do, but I think we’re close. This game will be a good confidence booster for us.”

It should have a similar effect on the defense, which staked the Mustangs to a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Tucker Sides forced a fumble on Central’s second play from scrimmage and Cantrell recovered the ball at the Indians’ 7 to set up Berens’ 1-yard touchdown plunge two plays later. Sides forced another fumble later in the quarter and senior linebacker Tim Edmondson picked up the loose ball and returned it for a 40-yard scoop-and-score.

“The ball came right to me and I just picked it up and ran,” Edmondson explained. “I thought they were going to blow the whistle but I just kept running.”

That Sides, who entered the game with a team-best 18 tackles, jump-started the defense wasn’t a surprise. The linebacker finished fifth on the team in tackles last season as a sophomore.

He credited the two forced fumbles to his teammates and just being in the right place at the right time.

“Everybody did their part,” he said. “We just played tough football. Those plays wouldn’t have happened without everybody else. We all work together to put points on the board.”

While Central senior running back Mason Counter rushed for more than 200 yards, the NC defense not only came up with the two fumble recoveries but also forced five punts and only allowed a field goal in the second half. On that scoring drive the Indians actually had first-and-goal at the NC 1 but had to settle for Brock Pederesen’s 36-yard field goal thanks to tackles for loss by Russell and Dawson Clark.

After an interception by Mason Dehoff gave Central the ball back the Indians gained just two yards before punting the ball back to the Mustangs. And that’s when the NC offensive line asserted itself.

“This was fun,” Sides said. “The offensive line has been working super hard in practice. Everybody is just all in and wanting to get better. Everybody is working to get one percent better every day.”

The one percent resulted in a much-needed one-point victory in Week 2.