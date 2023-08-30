Mustangs Tracker

FRIDAY: No. 3 Natrona County (1-0) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (1-0), 6 p.m.

STEP IT UP: The Mustangs will try to slow down a T-Birds offense that led Gillette 42-0 at the half on its way to a 49-12 victory.

HE SAID IT: "I think it's going to come down to which team wants it more." -- NC senior Noah Sides.

HOW TO WATCH: The game will be streamed live on KFBC.tv with Keith Kelly and Reece Monaco on the broadcast. The pregame show starts at 5:35 p.m. and there will also be a postgame show.