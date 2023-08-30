Natrona County got its feet wet in last week’s season-opening shutout of Laramie.
The Mustangs are jumping into the deep end Friday when they head to the Capital City to take on Cheyenne East. The T-Birds, who advanced to the state championship game last season, opened the season with a convincing 49-12 victory at Gillette.
“They just have great overall team speed on offense and defense and they’ve got a nice return game,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “It’s a lot to get ready for.”
East returns six all-state players, including quarterback Camden Hayes, running back/defensive back Drew Jackson and linebacker Colby Olson. In last week’s win, Jackson had two rushing touchdowns and Hayes accounted for three scores (one rushing and two passing).
Natrona County, on the other hand, had just four returning starters in the lineup against Laramie. The Mustangs were able to overcome that inexperience with an attacking defense and an offense that finally finished drives in the end zone in the second half.
“The biggest thing is we just kept getting better and better as the game went on,” Harshman noted.
The Mustangs know they probably can’t afford another slow start against the T-Birds.
“East is quick and they have a good offense and a good defense,” NC senior Noah Sides said. “We know they’re probably going to score, but we can’t let that affect us. We have to stick to our keys on defense and keep pushing the ball on offense and keep getting first downs.
From his linebacker position, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Sides was instrumental in the defense forcing four turnovers and coming up with 15 negative-yardage plays.
“I feel like we played fast and our defense was on point,” Sides said.
Added Harshman: “I really liked the way we ran to the ball and the way we tackled.”
Offensively, senior quarterback Trig Berens shook off some pregame jitters to complete 18 of 25 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns to junior Rogan Potter. Backup QB Beau Russell was 7-of-9 passing for 55 yards with an interception and also carried the ball seven times for 51 yards.
Potter finished with nine receptions for 66 yards and added two field goals while junior Tyler Palermo came off the bench to lead the team with 59 rushing yards.
“I think our offensive tempo was quick and is one of our key attributes,” Sides said.
With Natrona County increasing its offensive tempo and East known for having one of the quickest offenses in Class 4A, the 25-second play clock operator can probably take the night off.
The Mustangs will be looking to end a five-game losing streak to the T-Birds. That includes a 33-7 loss last year in which NC committed seven turnovers and a 55-36 defeat in the state semifinals.
“I think it’s going to come down to which team wants it more,” Sides said. “At the end of the day it’s a business trip and we’re just going down there for business.”