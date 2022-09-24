Natrona County football continues to improve as season heads to second half

With each passing week, the Natrona County football team continues to put its Week 1 debacle against Cheyenne East in the rear view mirror.

The Mustangs turned the ball over six times and committed a safety in their home opener against the Thunderbirds back on Sept. 2 and limped off Cheney Alumni Field with a 33-7 defeat.

Friday night against Cheyenne South, playing its first home game in three weeks, Natrona County delighted a homecoming crowd with a 57-0 mauling of the overmatched Bison.

"It was a great team win," said senior Breckin McClintock, who scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass and also had two interceptions. "I think we went out there and gelled together as a team and made things happen."

After failing to take advantage of scoring opportunities the previous two weeks in wins against Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh, the Mustangs scored 33 points off six takeaways Friday, including a 31-yard pick-six by senior Christopher Tomlinson.

"We knew we had to finish the job, which is something we talked about in the locker room," Tomlinson said. "We want to be strong offensively and defensively so we can keep the momentum on our side of the field."

The Mustangs grabbed the momentum shortly after kickoff and never let it go.

Senior linebacker Nolan Hornecker recovered a fumble at the South 21-yard line on the second play from scrimmage and four plays later senior Mason Weickum was in the end zone. Weickum had three carries for 17 yards on the short drive, capped with his 2-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

After forcing South (0-5) to punt, Weickum had runs of 25 and 6 yards to move it the South 9. Senior quarterback Wyatt Potter then connected with sophomore Rogan Potter on a 9-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead with 6:36 to play in the first quarter.

The Mustangs were just getting started.

Two possessions later the Mustangs were in the end zone again, with Weickum providing the final touches with a 5-yard TD run to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

"We had a good run game going and we had the passes hitting," McClintock said. "And when that happens that’s how you hang 57 points on the scoreboard."

Natrona County rushed for more than 200 yards, Powell completed 10 of 13 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and Hornecker had a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior William Cantrell early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 44-0.

South had its best drive of the game late in the first half. The Bison got to the NC 25 before McClintock intercepted Osayas Garcia at the goal line and seemingly returned it for a 100-yard pick-six. However, a penalty on the return gave the Mustangs the ball at their own 12 with just 39.6 seconds on the clock.

Rather than running out the clock, the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas pedal.

A 41-yard gain by Weickum on a screen pass and a 9-yard out to McClintock set the Mustangs up for a shot to the end zone on the final play of the half. Powell's pass was intercepted, but a roughing-the-passer call on South put the ball at the Bison 22. Potter then drilled a 39-yard field goal with no time on the clock and NC took a 30-0 lead into the locker room.

The second half was more of the same. After starting its opening drive at the 2-yard line Powell threw a quick out to McClintock, who broke free for an 80-yard touchdown and a 37-0 lead. A South defensive back was in position to make the tackle after a short gain, but NC senior receiver Evan Lango delivered the block that cleared a path for McClintock.

"That was a perfect block," McClintock said. "He made it easy for me to get upfield and try to outrun the defense. I couldn’t have done it without that block."

After Cantrell's touchdown, the NC defense came up with another huge play on the next possession when Tomlinson stepped in front of a South receiver and took the interception in for a 31-yard pick-six to push the lead to 51-0 and start the running clock.

"I looked left and there was open field," Tomlinson said, "but what really helped me was I saw my line of blockers and I knew I was in. Kayden Pharr had a big block at the goal line that allowed me to score."

Turnovers and key blocks helped pave the way for the homecoming shutout. The Mustangs also forced the Bison to go the length of the field most of the night as seven of their 11 drives started inside the South 30-yard line.

Potter added field goals of 20 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter for the final scores.

"We set the field position early," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "And offense, defense and special teams were all good. It was a great team win. And there were a lot of good things that we can learn from because we’re going to keep getting better every week."

It's a scary prospect for the rest of the 4A field, but it's what the Mustangs are working toward over the final four regular-season games and the postseason.

"All we talked about all week was domination," Lango said. "Our goal was that shutout. Now our goal is to keep getting better."

Natrona County is now 12-0 all-time against South and has outscored the Bison 661-84. South has lost 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the state.

The Mustangs are back on home turf this coming Friday when they host Rock Springs (1-4).