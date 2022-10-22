Natrona County football earns one more home game with rout of Thunder Basin

The Natrona County football seniors made sure Friday night's regular-season finale wouldn't be their last at Cheney Alumni Field.

Faced with the prospect of opening the Class 4A state playoffs on the road if they lost to Thunder Basin, the Mustangs ran over the Bolts in the third quarter on their way to a 56-14 victory to secure the No. 3 seed. The win means Natrona County (7-2) will host No. 6 seed Gillette (4-5) in the quarterfinals this coming Friday.

"The second half has been our strong suit this season," NC senior quarterback Wyatt Powell said. "It was an absolute blast. The whole game was awesome."

So was the Mustangs' running game. Natrona County, which entered the game leading 4A with 250.0 rushing yards per game, unofficially ran for 443 yards against the Bolts.

Powell led the way with 20 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with senior running back Mason Weickum adding 146 yards and two scores on 17 carries. Junior William Cantrell came off the bench to rush for 70 yards and a touchdown and junior Beau Russell also scored a rushing touchdown.

"Wyatt Powell really showed what he can do," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "But it was our offensive line, our defense, our special teams ... it was just a great team win.

"I'm really proud of our guys. We just keep getting better and that's what this is all about, just keep getting a little bit better every day."

The Mustangs led 21-7 at the half before putting the game away with an impressive third quarter. Powell capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run on NC's first possession to push the lead to 28-7 with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Thunder Basin (5-4) then got an 86-yard catch-and-run from Alonso Aguilar to Colton Vetter to get the ball to the NC 1. Nic Black scored on fourth down to make it 28-14.

The Mustangs answered with an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, with Weickum scoring from 10 yards out to extend the advantage to 35-14.

"There were times when we were snapping the ball and they were hardly in their stance," NC senior center Jace Brezina said. "They were huffin’ and puffin’ and it was just another play for us.

"They weren’t ready for what we gave them. We just wore them down. Once we got that first touchdown in the second half they were done. We just beat it out of them."

After the NC defense stopped Black short of a first down at midfield, Weickum scored on the next play as he broke through the first line of defense and outraced the Bolts for a 49-yard touchdown. That pushed the lead to 42-14 and capped a third quarter in which the Mustangs outscored the Bolts 21-7 and out-gained them 209-132, with 86 of Thunder Basin's yards coming on one play.

"It was all about domination," NC senior defensive tackle Sam Stephens said. "In practice we always talk about destroying the guy in front of you and proving that you're better and stronger than he is. When we break the huddle, it's, 'Dominate on three!'"

And that's just what the Mustangs did from the opening kick. They forced Thunder Basin to punt on the opening possession and then put together nine-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Powell connecting with senior wide receiver Breckin McClintock for a 13-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Earlier, Powell kept the drive alive with a 17-yard pass to Rogan Potter on a third-and-6 play.

Powell finished 3-of-4 passing for 44 yards and the TD. Aguilar, who was under pressure seemingly every time he dropped back to pass, completed 18 of 38 passes for 234 yards.

The NC defense came up big all night. Powell's first touchdown run came one play after junior defensive end Kaiden Lee forced a fumble by Aguilar, which junior linebacker Noah Sides recovered at the Thunder Basin 24. Lee, who had missed a number of games with an injury, was thrust into a starting role when senior Riley Dye was lost for the season with an injury earlier in the week.

"I knew it was going to be tough," Lee admitted, "but I had a responsibility and I knew what I needed to do to help my teammates. And we got it done."

Thunder Basin, which came into the game averaging 45.0 points per game and leading 4A in total offense, never looked comfortable against the Natrona County defense. Outside of scoring touchdowns at the end of the first half and on their opening drive of the second half, the Bolts punted three times, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs four times.

The Mustangs' running game, the impressive performance by the defense and the special teams all added up to one of NC's most dominant games of the season. And it gives the seniors one more home game.

"We get one more chance to play here and that's so special to me and the rest of the seniors," Powell said.

Stephens echoed that sentiment.

"I love this field. I love this program. I love this school," he said. "There's nothing like Friday Night Lights."