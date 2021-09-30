Natrona County football faces another tough road test at Sheridan

For the second week in a row, the Natrona County football team hits the road to take on one of the top teams in Class 4A. The Mustangs (3-2) face longtime rival Sheridan (4-1) on Friday at Homer Scott Field.

Both teams are coming off losses. No. 5 Natrona County dropped a 17-14 decision at top-ranked Rock Springs while the No. 3 Broncs fell 24-21 at Cheyenne East. Last year the Mustangs defeated Sheridan 38-31 in a four-overtime thriller.

Natrona County enters the game with shutout wins over Cheyenne Central and Laramie and a 49-7 Oil Bowl victory against Kelly Walsh. But losses to Rock Springs and Cheyenne East — 14-13 in Week 1 — have the Mustangs sitting fifth in the 4A standings.

“We’ve got to win one of these close games,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “And we’ve got to clean up the penalties. We’ve had 38 penalties the last three games. When you’re starting out drives first-and-15 or first-and-25 it’s hard.”

The Mustangs have been balanced offensively, averaging 184 rushing yards per game and 172 yards per game through the air. Junior running back Luke Spencer leads the team with 380 rushing yards, senior quarterback Tyler Hill has thrown for 763 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions and junior wide out Breckin McClintock has 260 receiving yards and three scores.