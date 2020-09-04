Natrona County football falls short at Cheyenne East

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second week in a tow, Natrona County put together a second-half rally only to fall short in the final minutes. Friday at Cheyenne East, the Mustangs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 27-all, but Thunderbirds’ quarterback Graedyn Buell scored on a 1-yard run with 3:54 remaining to give East a 34-27 lead.

The Mustangs then drove down to the East 9-yard line, but on the final play of the game Kaleb Romero intercepted Harrison Taubert’s in the end zone. Natrona County fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2016.

East struck first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Buell to Jake Rayl late in the first quarter. But Natrona County tied the game on its first drive of the second quarter on a 43-yard burst from Braxton Bundy.

The T-Birds responded when Buell connected with Jackson Hesford for a 46-yard touchdown and a 13-7 advantage midway through the second quarter. Natrona County was in position to take the lead late in the half, but Rayl intercepted Taubert in the end zone.

Taubert capped a solid drive to start the second half with a 37-yard run up the middle, but the extra point was blocked and the game was tied at 13-all with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.