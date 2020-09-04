 Skip to main content
Natrona County football falls short at Cheyenne East
PREP FOOTBALL

Natrona County football falls short at Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East

For the second week in a tow, Natrona County put together a second-half rally only to fall short in the final minutes. Friday at Cheyenne East, the Mustangs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 27-all, but Thunderbirds’ quarterback Graedyn Buell scored on a 1-yard run with 3:54 remaining to give East a 34-27 lead.

The Mustangs then drove down to the East 9-yard line, but on the final play of the game Kaleb Romero intercepted Harrison Taubert’s in the end zone. Natrona County fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2016.

East struck first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Buell to Jake Rayl late in the first quarter. But Natrona County tied the game on its first drive of the second quarter on a 43-yard burst from Braxton Bundy.

The T-Birds responded when Buell connected with Jackson Hesford for a 46-yard touchdown and a 13-7 advantage midway through the second quarter. Natrona County was in position to take the lead late in the half, but Rayl intercepted Taubert in the end zone.

Taubert capped a solid drive to start the second half with a 37-yard run up the middle, but the extra point was blocked and the game was tied at 13-all with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.

The T-Birds then built a 14-point lead on a 5-yard scoring run from Buell and a 14-yard pass from Buell to Garet Schlabs on the final play of the quarter.

In the fourth, Taubert scored on a 3-yard run but Ben Hoppens’ PAT was blocked for the second time to make it a 27-19 game with 9:42 remaining. After the Mustangs forced an East punt, Taubert went back to work on the ground. He had a 36-yard run to the East 3 and scored one play later to cut the lead to 27-25. He then found Kody Kelly for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27 with 5:18 on the clock.

Buell then led the T-Birds down the field, connecting with Gavin Goff for 25 yards and Hesford for 45 yards to set up his game-winning score.

Tags

