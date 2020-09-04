Natrona County football falls short at Cheyenne East

For the second week in a tow, Natrona County put together a second-half rally only to fall short in the final minutes. Friday at Cheyenne East, the Mustangs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 27-all, but Thunderbirds’ quarterback Graedyn Buell scored on a 1-yard run with 3:54 remaining to give East a 34-27 lead.
The Mustangs then drove down to the East 9-yard line, but on the final play of the game Kaleb Romero intercepted Harrison Taubert’s in the end zone. Natrona County fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2016.
East struck first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Buell to Jake Rayl late in the first quarter. But Natrona County tied the game on its first drive of the second quarter on a 43-yard burst from Braxton Bundy.
The T-Birds responded when Buell connected with Jackson Hesford for a 46-yard touchdown and a 13-7 advantage midway through the second quarter. Natrona County was in position to take the lead late in the half, but Rayl intercepted Taubert in the end zone.
Taubert capped a solid drive to start the second half with a 37-yard run up the middle, but the extra point was blocked and the game was tied at 13-all with 7:45 to play in the third quarter.
The T-Birds then built a 14-point lead on a 5-yard scoring run from Buell and a 14-yard pass from Buell to Garet Schlabs on the final play of the quarter.
In the fourth, Taubert scored on a 3-yard run but Ben Hoppens’ PAT was blocked for the second time to make it a 27-19 game with 9:42 remaining. After the Mustangs forced an East punt, Taubert went back to work on the ground. He had a 36-yard run to the East 3 and scored one play later to cut the lead to 27-25. He then found Kody Kelly for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27 with 5:18 on the clock.
Buell then led the T-Birds down the field, connecting with Gavin Goff for 25 yards and Hesford for 45 yards to set up his game-winning score.
