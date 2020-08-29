Natrona County football flashes potential amid Week 0 mistakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old adage in football is teams make the most improvement between their first and second games.

Natrona County hopes that’s true following its first showing of the season, particularly when it comes to the wounds the Mustangs inflicted on themselves.

After a slow start, the Mustangs went toe to toe Friday with Cheyenne Central, a Class 4A semifinalist from a season ago. But Natrona County (0-1) struggled to get out its own way at times as four turnovers ultimately sealed the Mustangs’ fate in a 35-21 loss that routinely saw both teams cough the ball up.

Natrona County’s defense settled in after giving up two first-quarter touchdowns, limiting Central to 109 total yards in the second and third quarters. The Mustangs forced four turnovers of their own to keep the Indians at bay. Kaedon Wilcox picked off Central’s Andrew Cummins twice while Nolan Valdez and Avery Cox, who also had a touchdown catch, each pulled down an interception.

And the Mustangs’ offense eventually had success moving the ball when they actually held on to it. Natrona County racked up more than 240 yards in the final three quarters with most of those coming during a quick scoring barrage at the start of the second half that had the Mustangs thinking victory.