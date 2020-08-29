Natrona County football flashes potential amid Week 0 mistakes

The old adage in football is teams make the most improvement between their first and second games.
Natrona County hopes that’s true following its first showing of the season, particularly when it comes to the wounds the Mustangs inflicted on themselves.
After a slow start, the Mustangs went toe to toe Friday with Cheyenne Central, a Class 4A semifinalist from a season ago. But Natrona County (0-1) struggled to get out its own way at times as four turnovers ultimately sealed the Mustangs’ fate in a 35-21 loss that routinely saw both teams cough the ball up.
Natrona County’s defense settled in after giving up two first-quarter touchdowns, limiting Central to 109 total yards in the second and third quarters. The Mustangs forced four turnovers of their own to keep the Indians at bay. Kaedon Wilcox picked off Central’s Andrew Cummins twice while Nolan Valdez and Avery Cox, who also had a touchdown catch, each pulled down an interception.
And the Mustangs’ offense eventually had success moving the ball when they actually held on to it. Natrona County racked up more than 240 yards in the final three quarters with most of those coming during a quick scoring barrage at the start of the second half that had the Mustangs thinking victory.
The Mustangs had 136 yards on their first three possessions of the half to turn a 14-0 deficit into a seven-point lead with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. On what proved to be an up-and-down night for Natrona County quarterback Harrison Taubert, the senior played some of his best football during that stretch. He accounted for 118 yards on those drives and ended them with a 19-yard touchdown pass, a 1-yard sneak and a 5-yard run, respectively.
Even after Central answered with back-to-back touchdowns drives, Natrona County had one last chance to draw even again, though the Mustangs needed to cover 98 yards in the final 2 minutes after a muffed kickoff forced them to start at their own 2-yard line. But the possession was over almost as soon as it started when Central’s Nathan Talich jumped in front of Taubert’s first pass of the possession and carried Taubert’s third interception of the night into the end zone for a pick-six that put the game out of reach.
A pair of turnovers also cost Natrona County chances to put points on the board earlier in the game.
Wilcox’s first interception set the Mustangs’ offense up on Central’s side of midfield late in the first quarter, but Taubert was picked off by Talich three plays later. Natrona County threatened to cut Central’s 14-0 lead in half late in the second quarter when back-to-back completions from Taubert set the Mustangs up at the Indians’ 8, but possession went back to Central two plays later when Robert Douglas fumbled.
Natrona County’s next chance to get in the win column will come Friday when the Mustangs hit the road for the first time to take on Cheyenne East, which kept it close against Thunder Basin in one of the state’s premier Week 0 matchups before dropping a 34-28 decision to start its season. East (0-1) also made a run to the 4A semifinals a season ago and has senior quarterback Graedyn Buell (2,989 passing yards, 35 TDs last season) back operating a potent T-Birds offense.
In other words, it won’t get any easier for Natrona County this week. But the Mustangs proved in their opener they can compete with some of the best teams the state has to offer.
Finishing the job, though, will require much cleaner efforts going forward.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!