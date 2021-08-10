Natrona County football gets things started for Class 4A football season

At 12:03 a.m. Monday morning 12 Natrona County senior football players jumped off the bleachers and ran onto Cheney Alumni Field. Another dozen seniors who had yet to turn in all the necessary paperwork remained in the stands.

The players on the field ran in a group from the south end zone to the north end zone and back before breaking off into separate groups with their position coaches. After about 20 minutes the players in the stands were called down to join their Mustangs brethren at the center of the field. Assistant coaches Tom Grogan and Tyrone Fittje outlined what the first official practice for the entire team -- freshmen through seniors -- would consist of later that morning.

The seniors and coaches then filed into the locker room for some more words of advice from the coaches. The lights were dimmed and the TV on the wall in the center of the room was turned on. The Mustangs watched in silence as Kenny Chesney’s “Boy of Fall” music video played.

The lights came back up and the coaches reminded the players to get some sleep before being back on the field for that morning’s practice, which was now less than 6 hours away.