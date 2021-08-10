Natrona County football gets things started for Class 4A football season

At 12:03 a.m. Monday morning 12 Natrona County senior football players jumped off the bleachers and ran onto Cheney Alumni Field. Another dozen seniors who had yet to turn in all the necessary paperwork remained in the stands.
The players on the field ran in a group from the south end zone to the north end zone and back before breaking off into separate groups with their position coaches. After about 20 minutes the players in the stands were called down to join their Mustangs brethren at the center of the field. Assistant coaches Tom Grogan and Tyrone Fittje outlined what the first official practice for the entire team -- freshmen through seniors -- would consist of later that morning.
The seniors and coaches then filed into the locker room for some more words of advice from the coaches. The lights were dimmed and the TV on the wall in the center of the room was turned on. The Mustangs watched in silence as Kenny Chesney’s “Boy of Fall” music video played.
The lights came back up and the coaches reminded the players to get some sleep before being back on the field for that morning’s practice, which was now less than 6 hours away.
It was just another Midnight Madness at Natrona County. Since 2010 the Mustangs have been the first football team to hold practice on the first allowable day for Class 4A teams.
“First ones on (the field) and last ones off,” Fittje said. “And we’ve been in the championship game seven of the years since we started doing this so I guess it’s worked out pretty well.”
Since Cole Montgomery and his fellow seniors first approached head coach Steve Harshman about holding the first Midnight Madness practice, Natrona County has won four state titles (2010, ’12, ’14 and ’18) and finished second three times (2013, 2016-17). But the Mustangs have lost in the quarterfinals each of the past two years.
Returning starting quarterback Tyler Hill had heard about Midnight Madness from his former teammates, but this was obviously his first time experiencing it.
“It’s surreal,” he said, “just being out here with all my brothers. It’s crazy to actually think that we’re at this stage. We’ve just got to live one day at a time and not take anything for granted our senior year.”
As for the Mustangs’ recent lack of playoff success, Hill believes this year’s team has what it takes to end that futility and return to Laramie. This year’s 4A state championship game is scheduled for Nov. 13 at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
“Our brotherhood is unmatched,” Hill said. “We’re all going to fight for each for each other and for the number on our backs. I’m just really excited. It’s going to be a great year.”
