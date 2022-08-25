Natrona County football has depth, talent to contend for state championship

Natrona County ended a two-year stretch of playoff futility last season with an overtime victory over Thunder Basin in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Even though the Mustangs lost to eventual state champion Sheridan in the semifinals the following week, they showed they are still one of the top teams in the state's biggest classification.

Now the Mustangs want to keep climbing up that playoff ladder. And with seven returning starters, Natrona County is once again on the short list of title contenders.

"The kids are doing great," head coach Steve Harshman, who is beginning his 32nd year on the NC sidelines, said in a recent practice. "I think they’ve been improving every day, which has been good to see."

As usual, Harshman prefers to keep things close to the vest. He's been doing this long enough to not give opponents any bulletin board material or to tip his hand as to what the Mustangs are doing between the lines.

Barring injuries, though, it's hard not to see Natrona County making a deep playoff run. Up front, the Mustangs return seniors Cody Crawford, Jared Markwardt and Colby Harlin that will be counted on open holes for senior running back Luke Spencer and provide protection for senior quarterback Wyatt Powell.

Spencer rushed for 653 yards and four touchdowns last season while Powell, who often played in relief of starter Tyler Hill, added 529 yards and 11 scores. The Mustangs also return senior receiver Breckin McClintock, who led the team with 34 receptions for 565 yards and four TDs.

Add senior Preston Hytrek and some talented underclassmen to the mix and NC might have a passing game to balance its usually strong rushing attack.

The defense will have some new faces on the line and on the back end, but Powell and fellow senior Mason Weickum return at linebacker. Harshman said the battle for starting positions is going on at every position, though.

"I think we have a lot of competition at every spot," he said. "So guys are making each other better. And I think we have pretty good team speed overall."

The Mustangs open the 2022 campaign at Laramie, which has lost 17 consecutive games in the series. Still, Harshman believes the Plainsmen (1-8) are on the upswing under second-year head coach Paul Ronga.

"Laramie lost a lot of games last year," Harshman acknowledged, "but they played hard and they played with a lot of enthusiasm. Their coach has had a whole year to work with them so I think they’ll be a lot better.

"And first game of the year you don’t have any film so you don’t know what to expect," he added. "We’re working off last year and it could be totally different. We have to be ready for everything."