breaking
PREP FOOTBALL | STATE QUARTERFINALS

Natrona County football has no problem with Gillette in quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Natrona County Quarterfinals

Natrona County's Jared Markwardt, left, and Mason Weickum embrace Kayden Pharr after Pharr's touchdown catch during their 63-6 victory over Gillette in their Class 4A quarterfinal game Friday at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Natrona County couldn't have asked for a much better start to its Class 4A quarterfinal game against Gillette on Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and rolled to a 63-6 victory over the Camels (4-6) at Cheney Alumni Field.

Gillette fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Natrona County recovered at the Camels 12-yard-line. The Mustangs were in the end zone three plays later on senior quarterback Wyatt Powell's 1-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

The Mustangs were just getting started.

Natrona County Quarterfinals

Natrona County's Mason Weickum runs the ball up the field during their quarter finals game against Campbell County on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Casper.

After forcing a Gillette punt, senior running back Mason Weickum took the handoff from Powell and sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Three plays later Breckin McClintock picked off Gillette quarterback Mason Drube and Natrona County took over at the Gillette 35. Weickum scored his second TD on an 18-yard run to extend the advantage to 21-0 with 6:13 to play in the first quarter.

Back-to-back sacks by Kolton Tasler and Kaiden Lee forced the Camels to punt again and the Mustangs put together an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by Powell connecting with senior Kayden Pharr on a 17-yard screen to push the lead to 28-0.

NC junior defensive back Beau Russell intercepted Drube on the Camels' next possession and the Mustangs once again converted the turnover into points. Powell broke through the Gillette line for a 21-yard gain and Weickum churned forward for eight to set up a second-and-2 from the Gillette 4. Powell then tossed the ball to Breckin McClintock, who was running behind the line, for a TD pass early in the second quarter.

The Camels finally got on the board when Drube connected with Jeff Pelton for a 9-yard scoring pass. Pelton had three catches for 69 yards on the drive.

Natrona County took a 42-6 lead into the locker room thanks to Powell's 15-yard scoring strike to senior Christopher Tomlinson.

The Mustangs got two defensive touchdowns from William Cantrell and a 7-yard rushing TD from Powell in the second half to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Cantrell's first score came on a 41-yard scoop-and-score after the NC defense forced a fumble and his second came when a Gillette receiver failed to cover a backwards pass. Cantrell picked it up and ran it in for a 15-yard score. Powell's final score was set up by Evan Lango's 78-yard run on a drive that started at the NC 1.

Natrona County has now won five consecutive playoff games and nine in a row against Gillette.

