Natrona County football has no problem with Gillette in quarterfinals

Natrona County couldn't have asked for a much better start to its Class 4A quarterfinal game against Gillette on Friday night.
The Mustangs (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and rolled to a 63-6 victory over the Camels (4-6) at Cheney Alumni Field.
Gillette fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Natrona County recovered at the Camels 12-yard-line. The Mustangs were in the end zone three plays later on senior quarterback Wyatt Powell's 1-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.
The Mustangs were just getting started.
After forcing a Gillette punt, senior running back Mason Weickum took the handoff from Powell and sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
Three plays later Breckin McClintock picked off Gillette quarterback Mason Drube and Natrona County took over at the Gillette 35. Weickum scored his second TD on an 18-yard run to extend the advantage to 21-0 with 6:13 to play in the first quarter.
Back-to-back sacks by Kolton Tasler and Kaiden Lee forced the Camels to punt again and the Mustangs put together an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by Powell connecting with senior Kayden Pharr on a 17-yard screen to push the lead to 28-0.
NC junior defensive back Beau Russell intercepted Drube on the Camels' next possession and the Mustangs once again converted the turnover into points. Powell broke through the Gillette line for a 21-yard gain and Weickum churned forward for eight to set up a second-and-2 from the Gillette 4. Powell then tossed the ball to Breckin McClintock, who was running behind the line, for a TD pass early in the second quarter.
The Camels finally got on the board when Drube connected with Jeff Pelton for a 9-yard scoring pass. Pelton had three catches for 69 yards on the drive.
Natrona County took a 42-6 lead into the locker room thanks to Powell's 15-yard scoring strike to senior Christopher Tomlinson.
The Mustangs got two defensive touchdowns from William Cantrell and a 7-yard rushing TD from Powell in the second half to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Cantrell's first score came on a 41-yard scoop-and-score after the NC defense forced a fumble and his second came when a Gillette receiver failed to cover a backwards pass. Cantrell picked it up and ran it in for a 15-yard score. Powell's final score was set up by Evan Lango's 78-yard run on a drive that started at the NC 1.
Natrona County has now won five consecutive playoff games and nine in a row against Gillette.
PHOTOS:Mustangs win big to advance
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Natrona County's Jared Markwardt, left, and Mason Weickum embrace Kayden Pharr after Pharr's touchdown catch during their 63-6 victory over Gillette in their Class 4A quarterfinal game Friday at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.