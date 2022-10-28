Natrona County football has no problem with Gillette in quarterfinals

Natrona County couldn't have asked for a much better start to its Class 4A quarterfinal game against Gillette on Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and rolled to a 63-6 victory over the Camels (4-6) at Cheney Alumni Field.

Gillette fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Natrona County recovered at the Camels 12-yard-line. The Mustangs were in the end zone three plays later on senior quarterback Wyatt Powell's 1-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

The Mustangs were just getting started.

After forcing a Gillette punt, senior running back Mason Weickum took the handoff from Powell and sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Three plays later Breckin McClintock picked off Gillette quarterback Mason Drube and Natrona County took over at the Gillette 35. Weickum scored his second TD on an 18-yard run to extend the advantage to 21-0 with 6:13 to play in the first quarter.

Back-to-back sacks by Kolton Tasler and Kaiden Lee forced the Camels to punt again and the Mustangs put together an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by Powell connecting with senior Kayden Pharr on a 17-yard screen to push the lead to 28-0.

NC junior defensive back Beau Russell intercepted Drube on the Camels' next possession and the Mustangs once again converted the turnover into points. Powell broke through the Gillette line for a 21-yard gain and Weickum churned forward for eight to set up a second-and-2 from the Gillette 4. Powell then tossed the ball to Breckin McClintock, who was running behind the line, for a TD pass early in the second quarter.

The Camels finally got on the board when Drube connected with Jeff Pelton for a 9-yard scoring pass. Pelton had three catches for 69 yards on the drive.

Natrona County took a 42-6 lead into the locker room thanks to Powell's 15-yard scoring strike to senior Christopher Tomlinson.

The Mustangs got two defensive touchdowns from William Cantrell and a 7-yard rushing TD from Powell in the second half to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Cantrell's first score came on a 41-yard scoop-and-score after the NC defense forced a fumble and his second came when a Gillette receiver failed to cover a backwards pass. Cantrell picked it up and ran it in for a 15-yard score. Powell's final score was set up by Evan Lango's 78-yard run on a drive that started at the NC 1.

Natrona County has now won five consecutive playoff games and nine in a row against Gillette.