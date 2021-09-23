Natrona County football heads to Rock Springs for Friday showdown

The Mustangs have the pieces in place to do just that. While last year’s roster consisted primarily of senior starters, this year’s starting lineup features seven juniors -- offensive linemen Cody Crawford and Colby Harlin, tight end Kayden Pharr, wide receiver Breckin McClintock, running back Luke Spencer, and linebackers Mason Weickum and Wyatt Powell.

Spencer leads NC with 346 rushing yards and has two rushing TDs; McClintock has 10 receptions for 248 yards and three scores; Weickum leads the team with 12.8 defensive points per game; and Powell, who backs up senior Tyler Hill at quarterback, has four rushing touchdowns.

Hill, now in his second year as a starter, has thrown for 563 yards and five TDs without an interception. Senior running back/defensive back Kaeden Wilcox is third on the team in all-purpose yards and fourth in defensive points and senior defensive back leads the state with four interceptions.

So the stage is set for a Friday night showdown between the No. 2 Tigers and the No. 3 Mustangs. It won’t be the only in the state, however, as top-ranked Sheridan visits No. 4 Cheyenne East and No. 5 Thunder Basin heads across town to take on an improving Gillette squad. In other games, Kelly Walsh (2-2) hosts winless Laramie and Cheyenne South plays at Cheyenne Central as both teams search for their first wins of the season.

“Right now we all just need to be playing good football,” Lenhardt said. “Because I don’t see any team out there that is so much better than anybody else. If we don’t focus on improvement anybody can win it at the end.”

