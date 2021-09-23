Natrona County football heads to Rock Springs for Friday showdown

The playoffs are still five weeks away, but Week 4 of the 2021 prep football season marks the midway point for Class 4A teams. And that brings added importance to Friday night’s games as some teams make a push to qualify for the postseason while others try to secure home-field advantage for at least the first round.
Natrona County (3-1) could take a big step toward a top-four finish -- and home-field advantage in the first round -- with a victory Friday at Rock Springs. Of course, Rock Springs (3-1) is in a similar position, which brings even more intrigue to their showdown at Tiger Stadium.
The Mustangs are coming off a convincing 42-7 Oil Bowl victory over crosstown rival Kelly Walsh while Sheridan scored on a 70-yard screen play in the final minutes for a 27-24 victory over the Tigers.
“It was one of those games that could have gone either way,” Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt said. “They got a few breaks and they took advantage of them. But we’ve spent 100 percent of our time this week talking about NC and for good reason … they’ve got a very good team.”
So does Rock Springs. On paper, the two teams stack up evenly almost across the board.
The Tigers are second in total offense (379.0 yards per game) and the Mustangs are fourth (369.0 ypg). On the other side of the ball, Natrona County is third in total defense (231.0 ypg) and Rock Springs is fourth (233.0 ypg). Both teams are also plus-five in turnover margin.
“They’re really sound and really well-coached,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said of the Tigers. “It’s going to be a great trip for us and a great challenge.”
Last year, Rock Springs traveled to Casper and went home with a 21-7 upset of the Mustangs. The Tigers return the majority of players who were part of that win, including quarterback Brock Bider, running back Dylan Coburn, wide receiver/linebacker Andrew Skorcz, linebacker Cadon Shaklee and all-everything Isaac Schoenfeld. The 6-5, 220-pound Schoenfeld, who has more than 400 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns, has already committed to the University of Wyoming.
Bider has completed 59 of 84 passes for 763 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions, Coburn has rushed for 192 yards, Skorcz has 16 receptions for 291 yards and five scores and Shaklee leads the Tigers in tackles.
“They’ve got a nice team with all seniors on offense,” Harshman said. “And they’ve got the only Division I commit in the state.”
That senior leadership has been instrumental in the Tigers’ success so far. Lenhardt believes his team started playing better last year as the season progressed, as evidenced by its 4-1 finish in the regular season. The streak began with the win over the Mustangs.
“I think our guys kind of used that as a springboard for this year,” he said. “I look at NC as being a lot like us last year. I think as the season wears on they’re just going to keep getting better and better.”
The Mustangs have the pieces in place to do just that. While last year’s roster consisted primarily of senior starters, this year’s starting lineup features seven juniors -- offensive linemen Cody Crawford and Colby Harlin, tight end Kayden Pharr, wide receiver Breckin McClintock, running back Luke Spencer, and linebackers Mason Weickum and Wyatt Powell.
Spencer leads NC with 346 rushing yards and has two rushing TDs; McClintock has 10 receptions for 248 yards and three scores; Weickum leads the team with 12.8 defensive points per game; and Powell, who backs up senior Tyler Hill at quarterback, has four rushing touchdowns.
Hill, now in his second year as a starter, has thrown for 563 yards and five TDs without an interception. Senior running back/defensive back Kaeden Wilcox is third on the team in all-purpose yards and fourth in defensive points and senior defensive back leads the state with four interceptions.
So the stage is set for a Friday night showdown between the No. 2 Tigers and the No. 3 Mustangs. It won’t be the only in the state, however, as top-ranked Sheridan visits No. 4 Cheyenne East and No. 5 Thunder Basin heads across town to take on an improving Gillette squad. In other games, Kelly Walsh (2-2) hosts winless Laramie and Cheyenne South plays at Cheyenne Central as both teams search for their first wins of the season.
“Right now we all just need to be playing good football,” Lenhardt said. “Because I don’t see any team out there that is so much better than anybody else. If we don’t focus on improvement anybody can win it at the end.”
