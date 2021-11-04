Natrona County football heads to Sheridan for semifinal battle Friday

Natrona County and Sheridan are no strangers to playoff football. According to wyoming-football.com, Sheridan is 62-19 all-time in the postseason while Natrona County is 47-27.

The Mustangs and Broncs are also familiar opponents in the postseason, having faced off 14 times with NC leading the all-time series 8-6. That number will change to 15 on Friday when No. 1 seed Sheridan hosts No. 4 seed Natrona County in the Class 4A semifinals. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Homer Scott Field.

“Nothing better than November football,” longtime Natrona County head coach Steve Harshman said at practice earlier this week.

It’s familiar territory for the Broncs (9-1), who are hosting a semifinal game for the fourth time in six years. Sheridan won all four of those games to advance to the state championship game.

Natrona County, on the other hand, is in the semifinals for the first time since winning the state title in 2018. The Mustangs advanced with a 17-14 overtime victory against Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals.

“We celebrated that win for about 12 hours,” NC senior Kaeden Wilcox said. “As soon as we got done watching film the next day we started focusing on Sheridan.”

And with good reason. The Broncs shut out the Mustangs 27-0 back on Oct. 1. Sheridan forced three turnovers and held Natrona County to a season-low 73 rushing yards.

“We lost the turnover battle and we lost the field position battle, big time,” Harshman admitted. “Not to make excuses, but we were probably right in the depths of being the thinnest we’ve been all year because of illness and injuries.”

Since then the Mustangs have gotten healthier and put together a four-game winning streak.

One week after the loss to Sheridan, Wilcox intercepted four passes and scored two touchdowns in a 35-2 victory over Gillette. In Week 7 NC took advantage of some early takeaways to build a 28-0 lead at Thunder Basin on its way to a 28-14 win. The Mustangs then closed the regular season with a dominating 51-27 home win against Cheyenne South. Last week against the Bolts they scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, capped by Tyler Hill’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Pharr with 30 seconds remaining, and won it on sophomore Zach Barrett’s 27-yard field goal.

Natrona County needed all of that to happen just to get another shot at Sheridan, whose only loss was a 24-21 defeat at defending state champion Cheyenne East on Sept. 24. Outside of a last-minute victory against Rock Springs on Sept. 17 and a 28-20 win at Thunder Basin two weeks ago, the Broncs were rarely tested.

“Sheridan is so fundamentally sound,” Harshman said. “They block well at every position and their guys are always aligned right. And they’ve got great speed.”

Senior running back/kick returner Carter McComb and senior wide receiver Dom Kaszas, both of whom scored touchdowns in the previous meeting, are two speedsters who will try to put pressure on the NC defense. Junior running back Colson Coon (1,162 rushing yards and 14 TDs) and senior quarterback Carl Askins also have the ability to make the Mustangs pay for any defensive mistakes.

Natrona County expects to be ready for the challenge while also putting some pressure on the Sheridan defense.

“We’re going to have to be way more disciplined than we were the last game,” Wilcox admitted.

Wilcox not only leads 4A with 20.0 defensive points per game, but is also third on the team in rushing behind junior running back Luke Spencer and junior quarterback Wyatt Powell and second in all-purpose yards.

Hill has completed 91 of 171 passes for 1,389 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Junior Breckin McClintock is the Mustangs’ top pass catcher, with 27 receptions for 477 yards and three scores. His 40-yard catch against three Thunder Basin defenders last week was instrumental in the game-tying drive.

Sheridan is no doubt favored Friday -- the home team is 10-0 all-time in playoff games between the Broncs and Mustangs -- but Natrona County is happy to get another shot.

“I’m just grateful to get another opportunity to play Sheridan,” Hill said. “Obviously, we have to have better execution all the way around. Turnovers, penalties, field position … we lost all three of those the last time we played. We have to clean all of that up to give ourselves a chance.”

