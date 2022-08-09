 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Natrona County football holds annual Midnight Madness practice to start season

  • Updated
  • 0
NC v East Football

Natrona County's Luke Spencer runs the ball through a pocket in the Cheyenne East defense during their game last season at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, the 23 seniors on the 2022 Natrona County football team sat in the bleachers at Cheney Alumni Field as head coach Steve Harshman told them what to expect for the first "practice" of the season.

It marked the 13th consecutive year the Mustangs were the first Class 4A team on the field for the annual Midnight Madness get-together.

"We've all been looking forward to this," senior quarterback/linebacker Wyatt Powell said. "We worked hard all offseason for this year."

After Harshman finished his 5-minute introductory talk, the seniors clambered down the stairs and onto the field, which was bathed in artificial light from the newly installed light poles. They spread out across the south goal line and jogged the 100 yards to the opposite goal line and then back-pedaled to their starting point.

The players then gathered around Harshman at midfield while the Mustangs assistant coaches took their places at various hashmarks on the sidelines. After some stretching exercises, the seniors jogged to the assistant coaches until there was at least one senior at every coaching station.

Harshman, who is entering his 32nd year as the Mustangs' head coach, explained how the seniors would be responsible for instructing the Natrona County underclassmen what to do at each station.

Powell believes he and his classmates are looking forward to the responsibility.

"I think we’re all ready to step up as seniors and lead the team," he said. "We have great coaches and we’ve had lots of great guys before us to show us how it’s done."

The seniors returned to the middle of the field and then gathered on and around the Mustang statue behind the north end zone for team photos. They took a knee at midfield as Harshman told them what they would need to do to help this team reach its ultimate goal: playing in the state championship game at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12.

"Our season starts in Laramie and hopefully that's where it finishes," he said, reminding them that they open the season Aug. 26 at Laramie.

Although there's still two weeks of practice and nine regular-season games ahead, the Mustangs are definitely on the short list of championship contenders in the state's largest classification.

Powell, who led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns and finished fourth in defensive points per game, is one of eight returning senior starters for the Mustangs. He is joined by running back Luke Spencer; linemen Cody Crawford, Colby Harlin and Jared Markwardt; tight end/defensive end Kayden Pharr; receiver Breckin McClintock; and linebacker Mason Weickum.

Following Harshman's midfield talk, seniors and coaches headed to the locker room for another Midnight Madness tradition: watching Kenny Chesney's "Boys of Fall" video. Harshman offered some final pieces of advice before sending the seniors out the door shortly before 1 a.m.

Less than five hours later, seniors, coaches and the rest of the 2022 Mustangs returned to Cheney Alumni Field to kick off the season in full force.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Mustangs Tracker

LAST SEASON: Natrona County (7-4) advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Sheridan.

FIRST ON: For the 13th year in a row, the Mustangs were the first Class 4A team on the practice field, with the seniors starting their season at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

LAST OFF? NC is hoping to end its season Nov. 12 in the state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

HE SAID IT: "I think the seniors are all ready to step up and lead this team." -- senior QB/DB Wyatt Powell.

SEASON OPENER: NC at Laramie, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

